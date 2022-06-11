I am certain that I could get more done in my office, but it seems like someone is always there to distract me.
A customer comes in to pay a bill and we end up talking. Somebody calls to ask about a subscription, and we end up talking politics. I go to take a picture, but on the way I fill my car with gas and end up talking with so-and-so at the station.
I guess you might say I’m a talker. I am ready to be distracted at a moment’s notice, if it means I get to have a good conversation with a friend or acquaintance.
A time or two, my reputation as a columnist has preceded me, and a person of contrasting political views is ready not to like me when I attempt a conversation. I guess I can’t help that part. I’d like to let everyone on the other side of the ‘political aisle’ know that I truly like people, and it’s rare that I can’t find common ground with another individual who is willing to chat.
I try at times to justify my desire to converse with folks, defending my choices by telling myself things like, You’re spreading good will, and that will lead to success, or You never know when you’re laying the groundwork for a new account. Usually, though, we just talk, and most generally it doesn’t lead to anything of great financial importance.
I will say that I received an early lesson from my grandfather, my dad’s dad, Laverne Pearl, who knew no fewer than five people in every café within a 50-mile radius. He was more purely a salesman than I: his life had been spent trading in everything from feed to candy to cars, and he knew just about everybody who had ever bought anything from him.
Those conversations were valuable to him. They were, perhaps, never very lucrative – he made a modest living, and was generally satisfied to have enough to support him and my grandma – but his relationships with others made his life a rich one.
It makes sense, doesn’t it? Imagine being asked to give up the people you care about to make money. Most of us would say, No, and we would be offended at such a notion. Well, think of the opposite scenario: being asked to give up some of your substance to keep your friends. Now most of us would gladly pay that price.
I understand you can’t take goodwill to the grocery store or to the gas pump. I know that glad-handing and pleasant conversation wouldn’t pay the bank. There’s a practical need for productivity, and I try to come up with as much of it as I can in my daily work.
But I also know that having folks to talk with has enriched my life. Knowing names and faces when I go from here to there has been a blessing. For any of you who subscribe to the foolish notion that the only people worth knowing live in this town or that county, I am here to tell you from my experience that you could not possibly be more wrong.
This business brought me ‘home’ to King City, Stanberry and Union Star, then allowed me to expand my home territory to Albany, to Grant City and even to Maryville, due in part to this column’s reaching readers in those areas. I don not regret having met the people I have gotten to know in these towns; in fact my only regret is that I don’t know more of you. We’ll have to work on that, huh?
So take the time to say Hello, to me if you wish, but more importantly to the people around here. If you’re too busy to take a moment to chat with a good neighbor, you’re missing the point of living here. That work you’re doing will either get done or it won’t: good community fellowship will outlast all of us.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.