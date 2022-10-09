Ham or Turkey. Gluten-Free options available.
I attended a conference of teachers just the other day, and we did the usual dance: we listened to an engaging guest lecturer, walked across the NWMSU campus from the performing arts center to the student union, scampered (walked, crawled) to the third floor and crowded an enormous lunch line.
There were boxes. There were sandwiches and chips in the boxes. The sandwiches and chips in the bags, however, did not contain gluten. This is a good thing, because gluten doesn’t digest well with some folks.
The entire experience was one that I know well, dating back to get-togethers, conferences and symposia I attended back in my college years – now officially over 20 years ago. Where the dill pickle spears went, I have no idea, but I’ll be writing a few letters directed toward key dietary officials.
Anyway, aside from my poking gentle fun at the ham and turkey options – each available on gluten-free bread in the brown bags – the experience was an important one for me. You see, the member schools of the 275 Conference hadn’t held the all-school meeting at Northwest since 2019 because of a pesky pandemic that happened between then and now. I hadn’t personally attended since 2018; family obligations prevented my attending the following fall.
Now I know to most of you that even imagining a meeting hat brings together hundreds of teachers from many small schools in Northwest Missouri might seem, well, lame. And perhaps in some ways, it was. How can I make it sound cool when I discuss the 90-minute guided discussion I helped to conduct for all of our conference schools’ English-Language Arts teachers? When you read those words, are you secretly jealous that you were not able to attend?
What do you suppose English teachers talk about when you put them all together in a room, bellies full of ham or turkey sandwiches (some gluten-free), chips and cookies? It’s every kid’s worst nightmare: we talked about what novels we were teaching and what classroom management strategies we have been applying and how to manage the changes education has encountered in the post-Covid-19 era.
When I was a kid, I assumed on professional development days that my teachers all got together and talked about how frustrating it was to be a teacher, and how they could really get excited to order new textbooks, or what great new strategies they learned in the meeting that they would put to worth the very next week of class. Then, I became a teacher and learned the horrible truth:
I was right. I was right about all of it. They’re just a bunch of nerds who got together and calculated ways to keep me uncomfortable and learning at my desk.
But I also learned when I crossed over from student to teacher just how much those teachers cared about what we, their students, were experiencing. For all my exaggerated talk about teachers gathering to find new ways to torture kids, I always knew better. I knew what those teachers were doing, which was creating meaningful conversations, materials and plans to help me have a better life.
The only difference between then and now: All the sandwich bread used to be full of gluten.
So for the teachers who are a month into this new school year, I say that I understand the fatigue you feel after a day of meetings. Your brain wants a nap, your legs want to get up and walk after all that sitting, and your stress is high – you really could have used that day of school to get caught up on your plans and grading.
But take the turkey (or the ham), sit down with your colleagues and have the conversations you need to have. Students need us, and communities by-and-large respect the work you’re doing. Stay the course.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.