When it finally arrives – spring, that is – life as a school-teacher changes in a number of ways.
I’ll start with my elementary teaching companions, whose worlds have been rocked by our great national insistence upon standardized testing. We take them in high school as well, but the culture is different, and kids don’t take more than about two subjects’ worth of tests in a given year.
For our elementary comrades, MAP testing ends, usually in April or, in some cases very early May, and your school district would like you to keep a classroom full of grade schoolers working steadily through the year’s end – all after the high-stakes test toward which you have been encouraging them is complete.
And to add to everything, the weather has just improved dramatically. Suddenly, 70- and 80-degree days become common, and the youngsters get restless. Additionally, it seems to be a fact that teachers are also human, and some of them (not myself, of course) begin to imagine themselves working and playing outside, enjoying the beautiful weather.
By the time spring fever hits middle school, no one is spared. The fallout from preteens hearing the call of warm weather and increasing social opportunities nearly always proves detrimental to the education process.
Translation: A kid can’t think about Abraham Lincoln and his latest crush at the same time. And spring just makes it worse.
So, your child’s teacher is currently caught in a vicious holding pattern. Too late to tout an important standardized test, too early to close up shop and start showing movies. Kids are squirrely, teachers are irritable, and administrators keep smiling, clapping their hands and encouraging everyone to ‘finish strong.’
Oh my. Oh May.
So, what is the answer? If I knew that, I would write it in a book, sell it to every teacher on the planet and retire.
I do know one thing, though: this spring dilemma should give each of us educators an occasion to remind students of where the value in education really lies.
Standardized tests are the measuring stick, the thermometer that shows how warm we teachers are getting in terms of kids knowing what they should. But think about a hot day: is the focus on the thermometer? Does the sun heat up the planet for the purpose of causing the thermometer to rise? Of course not.
So, the standardized test should just be the measure of our efforts, not the focus. The better job we teachers do day-to-day in keeping students believing in what they are supposed to know, the better the testing season will go.
And, by association, the better the spring will finish out in late April and May, because we have given kids more than a test as their final goal for the school year.
Now, that’s all idealized, I know. Getting kids interested in learning is a challenge nine months a year, and for some of them, testing season may not mean much anyway. For some of them, all we seem to do is keep them encouraged to continue trying.
But for many of the rest of them, a good steady push – yes, even through the spring – will give the challenge they need. It’s every teacher’s dream: to coach up kids to do better than they thought they could, and to give the naturally talented ones a boost toward greatness.
I have known many great teachers, and not one of them took great inspiration from a standardized test. Instead they took heart from the progress their students were able to make over the course of a school year– and as a result, the tests took care of themselves.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.