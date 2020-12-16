There is a quality of my ancestors’ lives – even the recent ones, my grandparents, for instance – to which I have really begun to aspire.
They worked hard and I guess, I know how to do that, at least in my own way and in my chosen professions. I know how to put on a pair of slacks, a button-up shirt – I can even tie that necktie when the situation demands it – and do the tasks that publishing and teaching have set forth for me.
It’s not the element of work that has be intrigued: it’s the fact that they could work with such situational intensity – that is, they could work tirelessly to finish their work and chores as the seasons demanded, then somehow calm their minds to play a few hands of pitch and retire for the night, knowing that 4 a.m. would bring another round of work, often beginning in the cold darkness of early morn.
Our forebears seemed to be intuitively trained in the art of working with intensity, then relaxing in simple ways to shake off the stresses of life. It’s enough to make a guy want to trade in his smartphone for that crumby Nokia I had back in 2001.
That phone was a phone. I could call and text with it. The device boasted other critical functions, but none of them was user-friendly enough to pursue. Who wanted to keep a full calendar on a phone like that? I know many of you remember attempting to type at length on those 12-button keypads: it was no picnic.
But when that phone was my phone, not the personal computer/entertainment device/ email checker/ homework grader that my “phone” ends up being today. I wasn’t tempted to check my Nokia every 10 minutes all day long: when I got a call, I either answered it or sent it to voicemail. When I got a text, I heard the beep and replied at my convenience.
Sometimes, I wonder if I should just go back to one of those phones.
At times in the print publishing trade, it’s easy for me to sit around and complain about the aspects of community reporting that Facebook and other social media have essentially stolen from me. I bemoan the acceptance of gossip and secondhand news as legitimate reporting, and I wallow in the self-pity that the print industry collectively shares in the digital age.
Then I check my Facebook to see what’s going on. Oh, irony of ironies.
Anyway, my point is that my grandparents had no means (or desire, most likely) to remain completely engaged with the entire human race every waking hour of the day. They watched the news before dedicating a few minutes to laughter at Johnny Carson’s monologue, then it was off to bed for them. The events of the day were contained in a late evening summary, a newscast that was high-quality and, by competitive need, also top quality
And then, they turned it all off until the next evening. Or maybe they caught the headlines on AM radio the next morning while they were beginning their workday. Their experience lacked snarky memes and fake news posts, where individuals or groups posing as legitimate news agencies continue to influence our opinions and divide our interests.
Think back to your grandparents’ time, all of you, just for a moment. Were they more concerned with national, state or local politics? Why, local, of course: those were the policies and economic norms that most affected their daily lives. They were wise enough then to pay closer attention to their neighbors than to Washington and devoted their days to making their immediate communities strong, rather than checking Facebook 100 times a day to see what those dastardly Republicans/Democrats are up to now.
Who slept better when the day was over, them or you? Those poor folks: they would go to sleep most nights without being able to refresh social media one last time, in case they missed something dramatic, like a red state turning blue (or vice-versa).
I don’t know about you, but I’m a little jealous. I also feel foolish, for the choice to unplug and live as they lived is mine to make, but I am unable to do so. Shame on me.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.