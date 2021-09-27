A colleague of mine brought a container of chili for his lunch this past week. He heated it in the microwave, sat down and enjoyed it.
Is that blasphemy, or what?
Chili weather isn’t here yet. Didn’t he check his thermometer before leaving the house? Doesn’t he check his Empire Prairie Weather online before packing his lunch?
Chili weather happens when it’s cool enough outside that you need at least a sweatshirt. There should be a college football game on the tube and leaves falling from the trees. Some people, right?
What is it about chili that makes it such an important fall ritual? I’ll tell you, even though every one of you already knows:
The longer it sits, the better it gets.
That’s it. You make a batch of chili on a Saturday morning, and it feeds you that day—maybe twice. You make enough, and you have even better eating on Sunday night (when nobody wants to cook), and you take the leftovers to work for lunch on Monday.
These are the rules of chili—cool weather and top-quality leftovers. It’s the perfect food, but not on a 90-degree day in September.
One bite of it—is it soup, or is it some kind of other cuisine?—and I go back to cool, gray afternoons in the fall. The house has a chill, but that is fitting: warming up with a bowl of chili is preferable to running the furnace anyway, right? Put on a sweatshirt and tune in the Mizzou game. Chili isn’t a soupy meat-and-bean concoction: it’s a big part of what makes fall fall.
For any dyed-in-the-wool traditionalists, I am aware that originally the dish we call chili did not contain beans. But this is America, and we (for the most part) put beans in our chili, unless we are slathering it on a hotdog, in which case a beanless chili mixture is appropriate.
Tradition matters, though. Saltines, pickles, shredded cheese, perhaps a dollop of sour cream—they all belong on the table when chili makes her storied return. I like a squat glass of milk to drink with mine—it helps extinguish any intestinal flames that may occur as a result of exposure to a spicy bowl of goodness.
My father and his family grew up hearing an old wives’ tale that consuming chili and milk together in the same sitting could result in gastrointestinal disaster—perhaps fatally so. I have dispelled that myth many times during my own chili consumption.
No, indeed, chili has no downside in my experience. The only way you can mess it up is to introduce strange ingredients—corn is okay, but don’t be feeding me any of that stuff that contains celery or carrots—or to consume it when the weather is too warm.
Is it possible that my rules are too strict? Have I taken my standards of chili consumption too far? Should I be imposing my traditions and rules for my favorite cool-weather dish upon others? Perhaps. I am told that we are living in a free country, a land in which every man, woman and child may choose the time and manner in which he or she may enjoy chili—or (heaven forbid) in which he or she doesn’t care for chili at all.
From my perspective, however, the whole discussion is like that of washing dishes: you scrub them with soap, then rinse them. You could rinse first and then hit them with a soapy dishcloth, but that would make you wrong. When there’s a right way to do something, there’s no use introducing any unnecessary variety.
You can change your car’s oil at 5,000 miles instead of 3,000 for all I care. You can wear your left shoe on your right foot. Go ahead, put the paint on first and then roll on the primer.
But save your chili for cool weather, and eat it like a normal person. Society runs on order, and, frankly, some of you are rocking the boat.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.