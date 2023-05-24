Society walks a fragile line.
Some of us are ready to approve of any social change that comes along. Some of us are ready to knock down any social change that reaches our ears. Our country is divided about 50-50 between those two general ideals.
I don’t know what’s going to happen next. I truly have less insight into our country’s future than I had just a few years ago.
We have problems to solve – problems that will eventually become emergencies, and that will cause us to put aside many of the issues that are dominating headlines in this current peacetime we are experiencing.
You see, when America isn’t fighting a war against the world, her people can’t help but turn their aggressive energies upon one another. It’s like fighting with your kid brother, until each of you puts his differences aside after the neighbor kid threatens both of you.
I have long feared that only global crisis – specifically , the military kind – will end up being the catalyst event that pulls Americans’ minds away from the more ReTweetable social issues and into the greater cause of surviving and continuing as a culture.
My goodness, social media is a cesspool; it’s a textbook demonstration of people taking something with wonderful potential for good and using it to multiply our miseries exponentially. Now you scroll by clip-after-clip of crazy people pretending that they’re the voice of this movement or that idea. You see enough ridiculous content over enough days and years that you begin to think most of the people on the planet have lost their minds.
Most of us are not radicals. Most of us are not extremists. But you and I are not the stars of social media, are we? There’s nothing especially interesting about a guy my age who drives a minivan and has questions about his retirement options.
Except when it comes to equality – now that is when the whole world starts to talk about how everyone should have the same opportunities to live the way boring old guys and gals live. A word of advice: if you want to retire like the boring people, you might have to live like we live.
I’m astounded that folks think at age 19 that they can pursue every flight of fancy their hearts desire, but by age 35 should get to live the same lifestyles as the folks who put their heads down and went to work for that same timespan.
Believe it or not, I was young once. I voted for Al Gore on his promise to save the environment. I sat around with my friends and discussed how uncool the Baby Boomers had become, and how it would be up to us to fix the planet.
Then I took my first teaching job, got hit with a tax bill and realized that I was going to be sitting around with those same folks decades later with nothing to my name unless I started to do a little planning. This is where conservatives are born, folks. I didn’t hate poor people; I just didn’t want to be one if I could keep from it. It’s tough to be broke and change the world, but I had met quite a few folks in college who were obsessed with changing the system that they never saw themselves thriving in the American Dream at all.
There is the real and the ideal. The ideal would be for all people to experience the same levels of success and personal satisfaction. The real is that a number of factors – some social and some related to our actions and decisions – give us all different starting points and experiences in this life.
Social media has attempted to show us what is real, but has overemphasized the ideal, and often even the grotesque. Facebook is not a mirror that reflects our society: instead, it is a funhouse mirror, taking our world’s basic outline and distorting it for amusement.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger