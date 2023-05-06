People get their feelings hurt pretty easily.
Maybe it has always been that way. I’ve only been around a few decades, so I don’t have a large swath of history to which I can compare my own experiences.
Yes, I see people getting their feelings hurt all the time. Some days, I think I’m as bad as anyone.
Somebody says something that offends us, and we’re done talking with that person.
We take all disagreements personally – as though for other folks to be good people they have to see the world exactly as we see it.
We take principled stands. We take our business elsewhere. We roll our eyes and tell folks why they’re crazy and wrong.
And then we go home and tell the whole useless experience to our poor wives and husbands, who in turn tell us stories of their own hurt feelings and offended moments:
I guess it’s part of the human experience to disagree with others and we know this has always been the case. Cain was a farmer and Abel was a rancher: that one ended downright violently.
But as far as our getting our feelings so easily hurt in terms of politics and ideas pertaining to government, I’m beginning to get a little frustrated with the whole thing. I assume from time to time those of you who read this column will disagree with me. Do any of you really believe I sit behind my office keyboard and hatch out new ways to get your blood boiling? Of course not! I write what I think, and then put it out there for the readers to judge.
Now, I’m sure there are folks who sit around and search for ways to get under other folks’ skin – and I have been known at times, I suppose, to write something knowing it was going to get a person or two fussing – but those instances are pretty rare.
No, most of the time when I get offended by the words or actions of someone else, I do so because I see the world in fundamentally different ways from several of the folks I meet in this life. There’s not necessarily a noble reason for my hurt feelings: most of the time, it’s just a failure on my part to understand why all those mean, ignorant people want to disagree with me.
Okay, I jest. But you get the point. When I get offended, it tends to be more about me than about the person, or company, or television program, or whatever that has offended me.
And while it’s an inconvenient thought, perhaps, I must remember that there are times when I have been the source of someone else’s being offended or their feelings being hurt. I don’t go through my life intending to cause others grief, but I know I have done it. Sometimes I’m sorry, and in those moments I try to apologize to folks I offend.
Other times, I’m not sorry. What can I say? Sometimes I feel strongly that I have the right perspective on an issue. Should I apologize that someone else feels just as strongly in favor of the opposite perspective on that same issue?
If you and I are both sure that we are right about something, why should either of us have to apologize to the other? IS it your fault that your perspective offended me? No, no more than it’s my fault that you were offended by mine.
I guess what I’m trying to say to you (and to me, for that matter) is to Grow up! If you don’t like a news channel, turn it off. If you don’t appreciate a company’s values, don’t shop there; but when your neighbor comes home after a visit to that store you’re boycotting, consider not cutting off that neighbor for having different values from yours.
America has decided to make every personal offense or hurt feeling into a statement for all society to see and hear. I’m telling you, that those feelings are just the social media talking. In reality, nobody cares that much about when you and I are offended.
The solution: We smile, move on, and grow up. The world’s job is not to keep you and me happy.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger