I was at a local convenience store the other day when I looked over and saw that the remaining issues of my newspaper, the unsold ones setting on the rack, were upside-down. Naturally, my reaction was to turn them over, right side up.
Another thought occurred to me in that moment, stopping me in my tracks. I still produce this. I still put a newspaper into people’s mailboxes, onto store racks and into readers’ hands.
For how long?
I never used to write about the end of print. Now I think about it frequently.
I ordered a book—a plain old printed paperback book—from an online seller the other day, and the retailer all but begged me to buy the book to stream over audio, or to read digitally on their app.
When will print end? When will everyone just quit, deciding that anything worth reading should come straight to their phones?
At times, I feel like a diseased person who, after several treatment options have been exhausted, decides to speak publicly about his sickness. Other times, I see our subscribers renewing their print newspapers, and I think that reports of my ailment have been greatly exaggerated.
In business, you want to serve everybody. You want to give the people what they want. For our readers, many of them want that printed edition of the weekly paper in their hands. They want to take it from their mailboxes, to look over the front on the way back to their doors. They want to open it at the end of the day and read, to enjoy the feeling of having that local product coming straight to them.
Others want to catch the highlights online. They want to follow hashtags and shares, clicking their way straight to the interesting stuff (interesting to them, at least…). I would declare one perspective right and the other wrong, but it wouldn’t do any good. People want what they want. They do what they do.
So what does a 40-something newspaper publisher do? The age 25-40 crowd is underrepresented in my subscription rolls. Why? They are busy—but so were their parents a generation ago, and they looked forward to reading the newspaper. Has the world changed so much in that single generation of humanity?
Yes. Yes, it has. What does that mean for me, and for you?
Well, I always used to turn the conversation into one of general disapproval of the direction of our country. ‘People just aren’t reading like they used to do,’ I would say. ‘How can I fight to keep people enjoying the printed word, when all they seem to care about is social media and clickbait?’
And when I would say those things, I wasn’t totally wrong. Our lifestyle allows us to be better informed while reading less, and that was never going to work out well for newspapers. But there’s more, and I think I am finally beginning to understand the problem better.
Rather than blaming a society that seems to be choosing illiteracy, I must rethink my job: if there is value in keeping a local news product in front of people, then it’s my duty to find the best ways to make that happen.
I am not promising the moon, and I certainly am not planning to abandon print. I love it, and I’m sticking with it as long as I possibly can. This is no longer about business: this is about keeping my coverage area informed and giving the best value to my advertisers. But newspapers need all of you, too.
Read us. Write to us. Subscribe. Just keep caring about maintaining your local newspaper. Look around at other communities, so not far from us geographically: several had newspapers in the past, but have lost them in the course of time.
Now, I don’t know what direction the business of newspaper publishing will go, but I do know that the mission of local journalism remains an important one. As we work over the coming months to find our future, keep reading. Local papers are one more institution that our small towns need to maintain, and one more that it would be difficult to see going by the wayside.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.