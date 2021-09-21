I’m in the first half of my forties, so it would be ingenuine of me to identify myself as being old.
It would, however, draw giggles in my third hour American Lit class if it were to call myself young. I presume that is why someone somewhere began to identify people in my specific demographic as being middle-aged.
But old is creeping in on me, folks. I feel it more all the time.
Sometimes I listen to bluegrass music. I have developed an appreciation for vanilla ice cream. I much prefer sitting down while pulling on my socks. I drive a minivan.
And worst of all, people in their 20s look like they’re 14 years old to me. That’s a tough one when you work in education, and 24-year-olds are the ones applying for the teaching jobs at your school. Oh, well: I looked young once, too.
Age is beginning to afford me a few advantages as well, the chief of which is how much easier it is becoming for me to demonstrate patience.
I used to battle my impatient leanings: in my college years, I walked at a quicker pace than anyone else wanted to move (I also blame my being disproportionately leggy and lanky for those lengthy strides). Why did the world move so slowly? Why wasn’t everyone enthusiastic about getting where they were going?
I ate quickly – still do, since public education also gives adults 20 minutes (if that) of lunchtime in which to hurl a meal at their mouths, all while supervising a room full of students.
I dreamed clearly. I jumped high. I read quickly. I could emerge from bed at 7:42, take a shower, brush my teeth and run the electric razor over my stubble, and still be to class by 8:00.
What was my hurry? When you have nothing but time in front of you, it is one of life’s oddest ironies that you feel compelled to live like there is no tomorrow. And in those years of middle age, when you begin more clearly to see those latter years before you, it is then that you finally learn to take a moment and enjoy what is happening around you.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I have children, and they keep me moving faster that I would choose at times. I still get impatient – but that is it. I get impatient. I used to be impatient, unless I forced myself to slow down.
I’m no less alive now. I’m no less passionate about life. I’m not boring or complacent or defeated. I just don’t feel like approaching life’s gifts (or its challenges) with a panicked compulsion to hurry through everything.
So, when I eat a bowl of that old-man vanilla ice cream, I take my time and eat less of it. I used to slurp it down and grab two more dips – that wouldn’t be a good habit for me to rekindle at this stage of metabolism.
I still get out and run with my kids. I stay busy. But this going 100 miles an hour to get places early and be bored – I’m over it. They’ll see me when I get there, and I’m patient enough not to rush around like I did when I was 20. What’s the good of surpassing 40 if you don’t get to pick up a little wisdom along the way, huh?
I have learned that meaningful change takes time, so I play the proverbial ‘long game’ on many of the matters affecting my community. It’s a better vantage point by far to have seen changes, to have witnessed transition, to have made peace with the people in your life who seem to come and go. Patience makes you calm, cools your temper and lets you accept more of the day-to-day frustrations. At 24, I instructed students constantly to ‘Hustle up!’ At 43, I am more likely to tell a kid, ‘Take your time. I want your best work, not your fastest finish.’
And just as importantly, I have learned to take my own advice: to slow down and enjoy watching my children grow, to chew my food a few times before gulping it down and to live more intentionally, rather than being driven by every impatient notion I take. And I must say, I’m enjoying the view much better than I did back then.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.