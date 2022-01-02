Sometimes, the wait is long, and change comes slowly.
Sometimes things change that you just as soon have seen stay the same. We just cannot have everything we think we want.
To be a Midwesterner can put each of us into an interesting position, can’t it? You grew up thinking Mayberry was the standard we were all trying to meet – the perfect small town. Now you look at a world where so many others hold such different ideals from the Andy Griffith view. Are they wrong?
Not necessarily – just different in their thinking. So the more important question: where is the common ground?
Well, in a few cases, we might not have much. The best we can do is treat one another with civility, even (dare I say it?) respect. I still like Mayberry, but maybe in the next house over, they prefer Chicago, or Istanbul, or Sydney. What can I do about it?
I could be upset that everyone else doesn’t want exactly what I want out of this life; but maybe it would be more constructive if I were to leave each of them free to pursue their ways, and they agree to do the same for me. Diversity of ideas, cultures, religions – I feel like that’s a pretty American way of doing things, don’t’ you?
There will be good-old-days folks – admittedly, I tend to be one – who see value in tradition. No time in history has been perfect, and no time in the future ever will be flawless, a fact that I freely admit. But everything about Mayberry wasn’t broken, and the things that worked can work again.
Just this past week, I was speaking with a friend who is also in business in one of the small towns we serve, and she was bemoaning the difficulty she has experienced getting distributors to bring supplies to her independent retail store. Another corporate entity – a chain store in the same town – can get the same distributors to come, because this retailer is part of a larger group of stores. The same trucks going through the same town don’t want to stop at the independently owned store.
And that’s the main portion of Mayberry I want back. I want the more localized service, the business model that doesn’t bow at the altar of the almighty mega-corporation, but instead treats each customer as an individual opportunity to grow success.
Because as things are, independent retailers are more and more feeling the pressure to sell out, when possible, to larger competitors. When you get our offer, you’re almost a fool not to take it, right? Who knows when, if ever, another chance to sell out will come? Nobody wants to close the store for good when service can continue.
And it’s sad when those sell-outs happen, because when a corporate entity comes in and buys out a small business, the sale reduces the role of that small entrepreneur to one of bird dog: you spend your life building trust and service with your local clients, only to see the corporation that is buying you out treating these same clients like they would numbers on a list, rather than like valuable business assets.
For what? Do you really save anything when corporations settle in and put the locals out of business?
Have you priced your favorite fast-food restaurant lately? Remember feeding a carload for $25-$30 just a couple of years ago? You can’t do that now, folks. Why? Because they built their clientele with low prices that your mom-and-pop restaurants couldn’t beat – and then when the economy went into the tank, the big chains decided to stick it to you.
Shame on us for letting that best part of Mayberry get away. Shame on all of us.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.