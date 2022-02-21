Over the past few weeks, my high school students in my language arts courses have been honing their research skills. The end game is for each to writes a research paper, a mainstay in many schools’ curriculum.
It’s tough to write a research paper, particularly if you have never attempted the task before. In my observations, one of the most difficult steps of the entire project comes early, when it’s time for students to gather and evaluate research.
The task seems simple: find source material for your topic, then decide whether each source presents information that is useful in establishing the main idea your paper is trying to make. The hard part for students is seeing what constitutes a good source, or a bad source; what information is useful, and which is worthless – even damaging, at times – in the cause of making a good, sound argument.
I do my best to help, but occasionally a student will find himself or herself relying upon a source that is somewhat less-than-reputable, and I have to kindly direct the student away from the offending article.
I have two great hopes for this assignment, the first and foremost being that students learn how to conduct research, categorize their ideas, then draft and perfect a term paper. It’s a college readiness skill to be able to assemble ideas and present them in one’s own words.
The second hope has grown more vital every year I have taught – at least since about 2009 or 2010, when my students began having social media. That hope is more complex: my desire is that students learn how to discern between truth and fiction online, and that they understand how to verify facts and/or disregard fiction.
Information is power. We have all heard the phrase, but what power does information hold? I thought years ago that the power of information lay in its ability to help us achieve our goals. And that, of course, is true. But there’s a more vital strength to knowing things in this age, one filled with information, though arguably less truth.
An informed individual is more difficult to fool, a tougher mark for those who would use half-truths and outright lies to prey upon the fears and prejudices of others.
Scammers don’t like informed people. Liars don’t like informed people.
You want higher ethical and practical standards from your politicians? Get informed. Get everyone around you informed. Lies and excuses have the tendency to wilt in the presence of an informed public.
Liars target the ignorant. What can I say? Don’t be ignorant. The truth regarding the research paper assignment – which every student I teach in grades 9-12 must complete in the coming weeks – is this: I am helping students to learn what the truth is and where to seek it. The cherry on top is that, after finding truth in their research, they are then tasked with putting it all together and making a point or an argument.
So do your worst, schemers and scammers. Liars and self-promoters better watch out. Kids who have learned to put the good information in one pile and kick the unreliable to the proverbial curb – well, those are tough kids to fool.
I don’t do this because I’m such a great guy or any kind of wonderful teacher. I do it because I’m tired of kids asking me about the paranoid mumbo-jumbo that the online world has offered them. I’m tired of worrying whether or not kids will understand that truth in information requires work: research, verification, diligence and curiosity.
In the end, it’s much less a research paper project, and is much more an exercise in separating truth from lies. They might not want to write these papers, but I assure you that each of them needs to research and write one.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.