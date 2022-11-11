EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

As we consider those who have served our nation this Veterans Day, there is admittedly little that I can write that most of you probably have not already read.

The last thing I would wish to do is to cheapen the occasion by becoming cliché. We know about the sacrifices our veterans have made, the price they have paid, the debt we owe them. Our vets deserve for these things to be said, for their accolades to be written and their deeds to be honored.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags