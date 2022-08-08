A State Senatorial district that stretches from Rock Port to east of Brookfield, from Eagleville to Carrolton, is absolutely ridiculous.
I know three of the four individuals running for the office, two of them pretty well. I don’t think I ever met a person who could, with the specific needs of his/her constituent counties in mind, effectively represent 18 ½ counties in the State Senate.
I have not figured the square mileage of Senate District 12, but I’m guessing there’s enough agricultural ground within its bound to feed half of a continent.
The Highway 36 corridor is familiar territory for me, a road I have traveled across Missouri frequently over the years. I have traveled on U.S. 136 several times as well, and like most of us have been up and down Interstate 35 between Kansas City and Des Moines more than a few times.
But one senator to serve from the Nebraska border to Green City, just 15-20 minutes this side of Kirksville? I understand the population measures that have been determinant in setting up the district – but geography, anyone?
It’s just over 167 miles to travel from Rock Port to Lincoln, Nebraska and BACK and drive fewer miles.
Now rest assured, I believe that whomever we choose in the Primary and then in the General this November will work to represent the area to the best of his ability. I just have to wonder if it is fair to ask someone to make decisions with the specific needs of 18 ½ counties worth of voters in mind.
I suppose, though, I make the same argument on the national scale, a position I often find myself defending when the Electoral College comes under scrutiny in years when the popular vote and electoral vote point to separate candidates.
I can appreciate the fact that the cities and coastal areas of the country outnumber the entire rural heart of the nation, and that the needs of cities cannot be swallowed by the geographical size of the heartland.
But the open spaces of mid-America constitute a different empire from those found in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York. The cities are overcrowded as it is: the only open real estate in this country is in the middle. An acre is nothing in mid-America. Everyone who lives outside the city limits has one, or two, or 80. Your ancestors could subsist on 80 acres back 100 years ago; now, a farm that size is a starter.
Is there any argument to be made for the value of those open acres, those endless miles of soil, and grass, and crops? It’s the last truly American place, the only portion of this country that our ancestors might actually recognize.
I am sure that to Hillary Clinton, or John Kerry, or any such candidate that won the popular vote in a given election but lost when the electoral votes were tallied, that seeing that map of ‘Red’ counties against the ‘Blue’ ones would be a source of frustration. To win more populous states like New York and California and Illinois, only to have Alabama and Oklahoma and Missouri choose the president must carry with it feelings of bitter injustice.
But the nature of politics in our country is abundantly clear to me after surveying the Missouri State Senatorial District map over the past several months: the goal is to marginalize and consolidate representation for rural areas to keep the hillbillies out of the real business of guiding state and national politics.
And I resent it. The cities sure didn’t mind leaning on Truman and Eisenhower – Missouri and Kansas boys, respectively – when the world was falling apart and needed leadership in place to restore it. They eat what we grow and raise. They don’t mind using our rural landscapes to get away from city life when it becomes too stressful.
Rural America is not, however a convenient getaway spot. Big city politicians might call them flyover states, but the folks who work the dirt and raise the cattle might take contention with such a term.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.