EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

A State Senatorial district that stretches from Rock Port to east of Brookfield, from Eagleville to Carrolton, is absolutely ridiculous.

I know three of the four individuals running for the office, two of them pretty well. I don’t think I ever met a person who could, with the specific needs of his/her constituent counties in mind, effectively represent 18 ½ counties in the State Senate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags