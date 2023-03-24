‘We can put a man on the moon, but we can’t...’
I’ve heard it. I’ve said it. We all know the expression, right? We use the example of our having successfully conducted a moon landing – it’s been 54 years since the first of what he chooses. Then we follow it with a seemingly much easier task that we cannot seem to accomplish.
‘We can put a man on the moon, but we still can’t cure the common cold.’
‘There’s more computer power in that phone of your than what sent the astronauts to the moon in ‘69, and all you want to do is play games and look at social media.’
The moon landing is a vital moment in human history, no doubt. I just wonder if Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and the handful of other space pioneers knew their grand achievement would be the comparison point by which all of mankind’s future failures would be judged.
‘We’ve walked on the moon, but I’m still filling out that ballot with a felt-tip pen.’
There was a moment when that lunar lander set down right where it was supposed to set, a triumphant few seconds when, for all of the calculations that had taken place back home, the moon was right where it was supposed to be. Armstrong stepped off that module, took those historic steps, and Aldrin took his picture. What an achievement!
And grand as that first lunar landing was, and as historic as it will remain, I have to say that in some ways landing on the moon was a more manageable task than many we see before our eyes today.
Remember those calculations, the numbers and logistics that set the Apollo mission on its correct course to intercept the moon at the right time – everything is in motion all the time, remember, making the moon was the ultimate moving target - and land in the right spot? The moon does, as it turns out, move pretty predictably.
Life, on the other hand, and our world are considerably less predictable.
People are volatile. Accidents happen. The weather and climate control our food supply to a great extent. Wars break out. Prices soar and markets plunge. We can predict some of it some of the time, but that moon moving insanely fast in its orbit of the earth is easier to catch than the solutions to many of our problems.
There was a time during the days of the Cold War when gaining the advantage in all things related to the Space Race – satellites, moon landings, anything to do with the enormity above our heads – was one of our top priorities. The importance of walking on distant worlds had diminished somewhat over time. So, what’s next?
I have wondered often what the end result would be if our nation were to take on current crises, like battling disease or better understanding changes in our climate, with the same energy as we held for the Space Race, if perhaps we could see large breakthroughs in a relatively short amount of time.
Mankind doesn’t seem overly motivated to solve problems that are not immediately threatening him. Innovation happens when crisis hits society’s leaders where they live, and said leaders seek out the help of thinkers, inventors and other problem solvers to bring solutions to light.
What if we pretended a problem was a four-alarm crisis and solved it with urgency before the problem actually hit us all where we live?
But that’s the thing. We know the difference between a real crisis and a pretend one, so we wait. When we thought the Russians were going to walk on the moon, we innovated 24/7 until we planted the Stars and Stripes.
Still, I would love to see us recapture that spirit of problem-solving. Maybe you and I can do a little more to encourage the next generation to push toward those solutions?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger