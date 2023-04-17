I haven’t written much about Donald Trump for quite a while, so I suppose on the occasion of his historic indictment my opportunity has revealed itself.
We have never seen a former president being the subject of such an order from a grand jury, and it’s worth noting that these are uncharted for all Americans. More on that later.
For now, it seems that Mr. Trump’s indictment will be for business fraud, allegedly related to payments made to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose name you heard more than a time or two during his presidency.
There are tons of particulars, but I’ll let you do your own perusing through the national news reports for the early speculations related to the case itself. Suffice it to say, no former U.S. President has faced criminal charges. Richard Nixon would likely have faced them, but received the pardon from his successor, Gerald Ford.
What does it all mean? Well, it depends on who you ask.
In a different political climate – even 10 or 15 years ago – I would have said that it was the end of Trump. Now I have almost the opposite opinion: I wonder if the indictment will be what ultimately gets him elected in 2024.
Whether that speculation made you cheer or groan, it’s entirely possible. This is a populist candidate with a fanbase that view him as an outsider, the kind of tough-talking, no-nonsense guy that Washington’s aristocracy loves to hate. Ask yourself, Will this indictment change the minds of Trump’s supporters? Or will it simply prove to them that they were right all along? You know the answer.
Is this whole grand jury episode a political sham, Democrat-driven and designed to keep Trump off the next ballot? I don’t know. Will Trump’s base adopt such a narrative? Of course.
Part of me believes it’s not politically motivated ( stay with me, Trump Folks), because I cannot imagine that the Democrat leadership would be oblivious to the enormous right-wing cry this indictment sends up – it’s like a DJT-shaped ‘Bat Signal’ from the comic books, calling all MAGA Americans to mobilize.
If it is political, a move by the left to keep Trump away from the White House in ‘24, then I wonder about the strength of this particular strategy.
I have learned to stay calm and content regardless of which party is in control of the presidency. I pray for the best, prepare for the worst and keep on keeping on, just like most of you do.
Really, greater than Mr. Trump’s present and future status is the nagging fear I possess that this is what will happen from now on. I fear that our presidents will either term out or be voted out of power, and their political enemies will pounce on them. Will our nation adopt a system to replace our former peaceful transfer of power, one where the Capitol gets stormed or the former Commander-In-Chief gets indicted every few years?
It really does feel like our nation has arrived at this strange breaking point, a moment when the political landscape is so radicalized that the days of Clinton-Gingrich talks, where the president and Congress hammer our their differences in the halls of diplomacy, are gone.
I’m not Trump-y enough for some and way too conservative for others. I would apologize for all of that if I were actually sorry. I avoid writing about issues pertaining to the presidency, because all I seem to put onto the page are my negative thoughts about the entire system in Washington.
Consider as we learn more details on Trump’s indictment what you are hearing. Is it justice? If so, then let it be done – not even a U.S. President should have the power to escape it. Is it vengeance? If so, then we’re about guaranteed to be heading down a slippery slope that ends in upheaval and continued conflict. So let justice prevail and let us reject any agenda involving revenge. It may be our republic’s last great hope, for you and me to raise our expectations.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger