It is time for rain.
As much as my imagination reaches out for sunny, mild early spring days: as much as I begin to dread rainy, dreary stretches like we have often seen of late; as much as I tire of soggy walks through the yard, I know that now must be a time when the rains come.
So, in my brooding early adulthood, my graduate school self – a self-styled deep thinker with a fondness for thoughtful, rainy afternoon – had an affection for songs and poems that talked about rain, and sadness, and longing and all that other depressing garbage that used to matter to me.
I remember listening to Paul Simon singing, “I hear the drizzle of the rain/like a memory it falls/soft and warm continuing/tapping on my roof and walls… If rain made Paul feel alive, then I would be a fool not to let it speak to me, right?
My dad got me listening to old-school Rod Stewart songs around that time, and his classic ‘Mandolin Wind’ began with the perfect soggy appeal to my twenty-year-old soul: ‘When the rain came, I thought you’d leave/’Cause I knew how much you loved the sun…’ It seemed like every really worthwhile song of love and separation began (or ended, or both) with a rainy night.
So, I sat through many a rainy night and waited for my destiny to find me.
Well, I remember getting my first job (the first using my degree, that is) as a high school teacher at South Nodaway High School, and I was irritatingly happy. On a drizzly night coming home to Maryville late after a basketball game, I listened to “I Love a Rainy Night’ by Eddie Rabbitt, steering with one hand and snapping my fingers to the beat with the other.
My rainy nights weren’t sad anymore, and I felt like I was losing my edge. I wasn’t just a simple, happy country fool listening to the next track, ‘Drivin’ My Life Away’ while my ‘windshield wipers’ were ‘slapping out of temp/Keepin’ perfect rhythm with the song on the radio.’
Well, this story’s ‘gotta keep rollin’.’
Through the years that followed, one artist would tell me that rain was a ‘good thing,’ and I guess it was so, but not really for the reasons his songs detailed I would put that old Simon and Garfunkel CD in the player and listen to that ‘drizzle of the rain’ t which ‘Kathy’s Song’ had tuned my ear years earlier.
But instead of my focus being upon the first verse, as had been the case in my angst-filled early twenties, my more experienced self, found much more truth in the song’s conclusion:
‘And as I watch the drops of rain/Weave their weary paths and die/I know that I am like the rain/There but for the grace of you go I…’
When those raindrops hit your window, or when they find your windshield as you drive, the specific paths of those drops is impossible to predetermine. Each drop of water has its road to follow, its destiny to fulfill. Without the intervention of the Almighty, it becomes our story, perhaps: to wander aimlessly through life, directionless and alone.
But that is not my story. I am not a drop of rain.
Following a few repeat listenings of that very song, the truth of it all came to me: I know that I have some things in common with the rain – sometimes life can make a person feel aimless, shiftless, forlorn. There but for the intervention of faith and family go I into oblivion.
So now, when the hankering to listen to a good ‘rain’ song hits me, I go ahead and listen to a nice, sad one – sometimes ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain?’ by CCR – and enjoy how depressed I’m not. My 20-year-old self would be so ashamed.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.