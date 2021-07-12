I have tried to be moderate. I believe that moderation is a biblical principle. But what about when the world keeps moving the goalposts?
What happens to the left and right when things keep shifting? I feel like I stand for the things I have always valued, but the world around me has moved so much that now it feels like I have shifted to the right.
I believe in traditions. I also believe in progress. Not all traditions; not all progress. Watching the fallacy of the leaders of our nation trying to spend their way to prosperity – which hasn’t really happened at all – leaves me in the conservative camp.
I used to hold what more conservative friends of mine called liberal views on taxation. But what’s the use of collecting more tax, if doing so causes life to grow more and more expensive for the poor and middle classes, who hurt the most anyway? Haven’t we figured out that the tax burden of this country always lands on the backs of the folks whole make just enough to bet by? So, conservatism wins this issue as well.
Who wants to cut spending? No one. No Republican. No Democrat. It’s a death sentence to anyone with aspirations toward being elected. But it’s what needs to happen. That’s conservatism, folks. If your leaders are preaching low taxes out of one side of their mouths, all while saying ‘Yea’ to record levels of spending ourt of the other while they are standing on the congressional floor, you have a hypocrite.
How about equality? I want the proliferation of every specific tenet of equality that is constitutionally promised. I want every man, woman and child to have the surety that voting rights and American freedoms are guaranteed. If society wishes for total equality in all situations of life, I would say it is asking for something Utopian. In a free society, values will conflict. The best thing we can do is to live and let live, understanding that our values are not always going to match: what matters most is that none of us may infringe upon any other’s constitutional freedoms. So, I land in the conservative camp on this one, too.
I feel a moral obligation to show moderation. I don’t like to fight with people (I enjoy debate, and no, fighting and debating are not the same). I like the vast majority of people, even the ones who don’t agree with me. But I can’t be lukewarm or tepid. I know my values.
Rather than having everything from the first 300 years of the American experience daily scrutinized, every injustice highlighted, and every victory ignored, I would prefer to spend time enfranchising those who have been historically wronged. I would like Americans to feel American. When they wave the flag and play the anthem, I feel pride; I don’t want to hate the folks who don’t feel that feeling, I want to work together with them and build upon our shared American tradition, so that when The Star-Spangled Banner begins, they want to remove their hats and be proud alongside the rest of us.
I don’t want to feel bad about America. I refuse to feel bad about what we have here.
Is it perfect? It’s as close to perfect as we deserve. And it could be 100 times better in the blink of an eye; all we need is to lock arms and make plans for tomorrow, rather than fighting bitterly over how the history books should present the past.
I’m conservative, but that doesn’t mean I am declaring war on liberals. I am declaring pride in principles that I believe should shape American character: hard work, fiscal responsibility and a stubborn insistence that if the constitution guarantees something, that every citizen’s claim regarding that thing be equally considered.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.