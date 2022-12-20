One night, probably around the year 2000 or 2001, I took a shot on the sideline of a football game at Stanberry while I was shooting pictures with my dad.
The hit knocked me off my feet, and what I most remember is my father’s reaction to the event: Is the camera okay?
He checked on me next, and being in my early twenties, I was up and shooting by the time the next play started. I’m afraid nowadays it might take me another minute or two to get back to my feet – and then I might use those feet to get to my car and go home.
Anyway, as Dad and I reflected on the experience, I remember our discussing how the eyepiece of a camera is designed for one purpose: to shut out the world, and to focus the user’s perspective completely onto the events taking place in that viewfinder. When you take pictures your world is tiny, just a rectangle in the scope of what is generally right in front of you. Add a telephoto lens, which I was using at the time of the hit, and the effect becomes even more exaggerated, the scope even more limited.
I thought about this experience a while back, and the thought came to me that our lives are too often like the viewfinder on a camera. We see only limited portions of the truth before us, and we are unable at times to detect the obstacles about to hit us from this side or that.
My mistake that night was trying to shoot the play past its safe conclusion: I wanted that close, perfect shot – but instead caught a Bulldog end, a kid in pads and helmet that inadvertently knocked me on my rear end. My view was limited, and the danger was outside my focus.
Now, there’s no need for us to live paranoid lives. I know that. But I wonder at times if I have focused so intently upon one perspective, one view of life that I have missed out on what is happening outside the viewfinder’s range.
And it’s not all bad, like being blindsided by that tackle that took a player out-of-bounds and knocked me out of action. More often, I feel certain that I am missing the good things, fun moments of life that a person paying better attention would have seen.
I will say though that there is power when you look into that eyepiece. There is risk, sure, but the gamble often pays off with the photo product.
I have captured the everyday – ribbon cuttings and community events, hundreds of each – and I have preserved touchdown catches, celebrations, kids’ unforgettable facial expressions and slam dunks. I point my camera with purpose, and that purpose is to preserve moments through the magic of the art of photography.
Yeah, I miss a few things. Quite a few. But I catch some important moments, too, and those are the pictures that make the occasional surprise from the side worth risking.
My dad and I used to gamble through our viewfinders on those Friday night sidelines. I still take my pics, but Dad isn’t up to roaming sidelines anymore. He loved it as much as I do – probably more – and for many of the same reasons, I suspect.
That night I took the hit up at Stanberry, he and I came straight back to his office in King City, and we each looked at our pictures, one photo at a time. We compared our shots, each celebrating our successes and congratulating the other on capturing important moments of the game we had just documented on digital film.
We were narrow in our perspectives that night, but there was depth to the experience I have never forgotten. What a joy it was to share those moments.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.