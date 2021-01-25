We want to be right. We want peace in our nation. We want our states to have sovereignty. We want fairness. We want power to belong to the people. We want normalcy to return. We want COVID to end. We want good, responsible leadership.
We want a lot. But we’re not going to get it this way.
We’re not going to get it by agitating one another, threatening our fellow American.
We’re not going to get it as the product of violence, or through attempts to subvert others to our will.
No, you only get this kind of a wish list through one course of action.
We must believe, stand, listen and do what is right.
I write this on Tuesday morning, my presumption being (from all I hear) that the House is drafting at least one article of impeachment that will drop Wednesday, which would make President Donald Trump the first president to be impeached twice. Perhaps they will change their minds. Or perhaps they’ll do as they say.
In some ways, it will be of little consequence. The Senate trial that would by necessity follow barely would have time to take place, with inauguration day for President-Elect Biden coming January 20.
You know these logistics. You have read and watched the news as I have It is likely many of you feel as I feel: saddened that things have come to this.
Before any of us takes another step, my urging would be that we sit and think a bit. The benefit of having written history is that you can read it. My belief is that we would benefit by doing so.
I wrote a few weeks back that my Grandpa Pearly probably received no greater news in his life than when his orders came that he was going home following the Japanese surrender in World War II. He came home to a country that immediately went about the business of building and prospering, a nation that with every new economic opportunity and technological development seemed to be thanking my grandfather and his fellow veterans for a job well done.
He’s gone. It’s been over 30 years since he left us. But if he were here, what would you and I tell him? Where would we start?
I doubt he and his fellow soldiers had in mind a U.S. Capitol takeover in mind when they stepped off the amphibious vehicles into water higher than their heads at Utah Beach I doubt when his unit was captured and promised execution the next day, they thought to themselves, ‘Well, this is rough, but at least someday Americans will be free to spout hate speech and misinformation from the comfort of their own homes.’
It’s the heart of the problem: enough time has passed, and enough generations have been beneficiaries of the WWII sacrifices made on their behalf, that we now find ourselves scratching our heads wondering what we as Americans have in common with each other anymore. We have been coached into camping either upon conservative ground or liberal territory, given the impression that one size fits all, and have become self-righteous enough to believe that my way will work for solving every problem.
But we don’t really believe that. Liberal freedoms have long been protected by the efforts of conservatively reared fighters in our Armed Forces Conservatives cashed their stimulus checks, same as their liberal neighbors. We do what we have to do, accept what we must accept in the moment.
Our hope lies in our faith and in our stubborn refusal to waste our American blessings and gifts. We are not perfect. We make mistakes. But friends, we are not lawless, either. We are not anarchists. What we are at the moment is vain. We are over 330 million people, most of whom believe that they know exactly how everybody else should be living.
But we don’t have to stay like this. We can insist upon peace, order, decency and individual freedom. These virtues may coexist in these uncertain times, and my prayer is that we see better days moving forward.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.