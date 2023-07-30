EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

Rummaging through the garage the other day, I stumbled upon a few small fireworks that we had purchased that had been forgotten. Not wanting to keep them past their usefulness (or really to have them in the garage at all), the kids and I lit a punk and finished them off.

It was during the process that I lit the fuse on some little gadget – it amounted to a little rocket on wheels – and realized as the fuse was disappearing that I really hadn’t aimed it down the sidewalk very well. It tipped, blew a few sparks, made a couple of whistles, and burnt itself out. The kids were a little disappointed that it hadn’t taken a longer, straighter ride before falling flat.

