I am skeptical of anything I read that has been written with the intent to stir Americans to war.
That is not to say that I do not believe war is sometimes necessary: conflict remains an unfortunate but inevitable part of the human experience.
But war would be different in 2022. I don’t mean the type of war we – specifically folks my age, who have witnessed conflicts arise that the U.S. and others rushed to solve – have really seen. A war between superpowers would undoubtedly wreak devastation the world has never yet known.
Give man a button and he will eventually press it.
Give a man a gun and he will eventually fire it.
Give man progress and he will eventually seek the means to disrupt it.
I am no doom-and-gloomer. I don’t think the conflict I the Ukraine will really go ‘hot.’ I think the world will give Russia more than it deserves, and that Russia will stop short of rolling out its nuclear capabilities.
Give man freedom and he will seek a new master. It has been the unfortunate tale of the former Soviet Union. The new master they have found is the same type of man that the USSR sought to escape over three decades ago.
We have now in our midst folks calling for war. We have others calling for peace at all costs. We have ostriches, heads buried in the sand, and we have folks who are calling down the apocalypse.
We have extremists. Well, haven’t we always had them? Generally, moderation rules the day.
Americans have seen our share of extremism, and yet we choose continually to live the same story over-and-over. Many want bolder leadership and low gas prices, and nothing else really matters. Others want peace at all costs and are willing to pay for it at the store and at the pump.
We come to the wrong simple conclusions all the time: we turn the White House and U.S. Capitol into temples, make their occupants our gods, and then we expect perfection from them. We think one-size-fits-all solutions are possible, even with textured, complex problems.
Give a man a hammer, and he will start believing everything looks like a nail – and react accordingly.
I have thrown out a lot of what some folks might call fortune cookie wisdom already, because I think it has its place. Expressions that contain truth and insight can help us to adjust our general outlook on life and our world. But it is a fool who thinks a witty little epigram can solve the great mysteries of the world.
Putin is being compared to Hitler, Stalin – and anybody Americans love to hate. But the truth is that he is something different, an individual possessing characteristics that the former dictators lacked, and possibly lacking in traits the world’s tyrants have previously possessed. To oversimplify him into Hitler2022 will help nothing; we ought instead to give attention to history’s lessons – including those taught to us by evil men – and use them to help us explain the times in which we live.
But that’s not the way of social media wisdom. The online community prefers quick-hitting, click-grabbing answers that fan the fires of our specific extreme views. I guess gasoline resembles water until it hits the fire. You and I probably need to learn to quit reaching for that red can.
Morality is fairly simple, clear-cut, when compared with truth. You and I can spend a lifetime working to understand a thing, but still leave this world with many questions about it. The truth about the violent individuals who seek to conquer, oppress, even enslave others is complex; why do they do it? What makes them so fearsome? What is the best response? But we know that the answer to these questions is a simple yet troublesome one:
There is no single answer for dealing with tyrants, because no two tyrants are the same.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.