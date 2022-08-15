You have never seen a more stereotypical bachelor in your life than I was in the first half of my twenties.
I say this with certainty: I never cooked, and I only cleaned a bare minimum. I cracked my first egg after I was married – and I didn’t get married until I was almost 31.
The first egg, if memory serves, was for the purpose of making pancakes for myself and my wife. I struggled through the experience, silly as it sounds, and the occasional pancake breakfast has been one of my meager contributions to meal preparation ever since. All because I finally cracked that first egg.
For anyone rolling their eyes a the notion of a man in his thirties experiencing such a simple cooking step as egg-cracking for the first time, I say this: You’re right. It was ridiculous.
My point today is that unless there is an expectation for action, many of us won’t take the first step toward learning or doing something new. Necessity, the old adage says, is the mother of invention.
It was the same experience when I asked for a grill one of those early summers I was married: fixing food can be a lot of fun, but when my wife was making all the food all the time, she was ready for some relief. That first egg came out better than that first burger, let me tell you – some kid in Minnesota could have used that first patty for a hockey puck.
Well, my life has offered me several challenges that surpass egg-crackings and burger-flipping in terms of difficulty – and the stakes have been higher in most cases as well. But I have tried to keep in mind at each ‘new thing’ that, at one point in this century, I didn’t know how to make pancakes or grill steaks.
When we need to do something new, though it can seem unfamiliar, difficult, even intimidating, we find ways to make ourselves learn what we need. Necessity is the mother of invention.
We don’t just face challenges a the individual level, but also at the community, state and national levels.
New problems are like new eggs for us to crack. Politicians are like steaks: you have to learn when to turn them over that fire, and when to pull them off the grill entirely.
And before we really become experienced in these matters, we’re likely to get egg all over the counter. We cut into that steak and realized we left it a little redder than the wife wants hers, or we have to saw it over-and-over, because we overcooked it.
But experience teaches us when we persist in the lesson. If we give up after the first failure or two, then we do ourselves a grave injustice.
You see, it would have been a shame if I had expected to live that fast food, frozen pizza rolls bachelor life after I was married. When life shows you the opportunity to grow, that growth is nearly always followed by the necessity for change. When I had my big growth spurt between 8th and 9th grades, I gave up my favorite pair of jeans, my favorite shoes and more: if I was going to grow, then things were going to have to change. I had to reinvent aspects of my day-to-day life.
Necessity is the mother of invention.
Nowadays, I have to learn new lessons in being a husband and father, I have to learn about publishing and teaching and every other aspect of this life I am living. There’s always an unfamiliar egg to crack or burger to cook – but every time I navigate my way through a new challenge, I am more confident that I can survive the next.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.