While much of what we know and understand seems to change with each passing year, one truth remains the same:
If you go bowling once or twice a year, you never really get any better.
And the proof is right here. I have witnesses among family and friends who will tell you that in the past few decades of my averaging one trip (if that) to the bowling alley each year, my average has not improved.
Really, isn’t that part of making gains in anything – to work at it, to stay committed? The truth is that if I really cared about being a good bowler, I would probably also feel compelled to bowl once in a while.
It sounds like a fun time, to head to the lanes and bowl a few frames, and it is fun. But by the fourth or fifth frame, after I hit that one strike and missed three or four spares, I remember that I lack both the skill and consistency to be a good bowler.
Bowling is one of those interests that I have to keep at arm’s length: time and attention have kept me from getting good at it, and I’m okay with that.
Life’s full of choices, and you can’t choose Yes on everything. There just aren’t enough hours in a day, days in a week, etc.
In my imagination, I’m 100 different things that each lie within my interests. I’m a teacher, and a publisher, and those are tasks I perform in my reality, along with husband, father and writer. But further off, in the corridors of my imagining where reality can’t touch, I’m still a basketball coach. I’m an athlete and a bowler. I read all those books I want to read and write those books I want to write.
I finally learn to swim and roller skate. I do all the cool, romantic things for my wife that I seemed ready to do when I married her almost 12 years ago. I build Lego castles with my kids and keep the odd jobs done around my parents’ place that they need me to do.
I give the time I need to give to church, to family, to friendships – in my fantasy life, I even give time to myself. I don’t have to choose between career and hobby and being a good father: with the endless hours in a fictional day, I can do it all.
I even find time to become an above-average bowler.
But reality is like those Greatest Hits albums from the 1970s: you get the highlight bits-and-pieces that most simply define the artists. Some of the deep cuts on those albums would teach you more, though, about who those bands really were.
So, we end up being our own highlight reels; we pick our priorities and people can more simply categorize us or describe us to others. I’m Matt, the newspaper guy that teaches at Union Star. But for a few minutes of life here and there, I also wrote poems. I held a basketball tournament trophy in my hands, an award my players had just earned minutes earlier. I stretched out on a Maui beach and imagined staying there forever. I heard a Simon and Garfunkel song and wondered for a moment if Paul wrote that song just for me.
I would love to be great at chess, to somehow drop 20 pounds and do workouts until I could dunk a basketball again (it’s been 15 years). And I’d like to raise my bowling average to something higher than….well… the shamefully low number where it currently stands. But time forces us to choose, and we can’t choose everything.
So, my own Greatest Hits will have to do. Maybe in a few decades, if things slow down, I can replay a few of those deeper cuts. For now, though, reality rules the day, and fantasy will just have to wait.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.