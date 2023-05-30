EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

The end of the school year has arrived, and every year during this time I find myself considering my own past, present and future as an educator.

This year, things are different. While I’m returning to school in the fall, I will do so as a high school administrator, principal at Union Star R-II. The school is my own alma mater, as many of you know, and I have taught for five years in the high school after a three-year absence from teaching.

