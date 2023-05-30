The end of the school year has arrived, and every year during this time I find myself considering my own past, present and future as an educator.
This year, things are different. While I’m returning to school in the fall, I will do so as a high school administrator, principal at Union Star R-II. The school is my own alma mater, as many of you know, and I have taught for five years in the high school after a three-year absence from teaching.
So I consider the task ahead of me fairly frequently. You have all changed jobs before, so you know that doing so carries with it feelings of excitement, but also those of nervousness, even a bit of anxiety. Teaching the future leaders of our area and our world is a charge that we educators take seriously, and we work daily to prepare our students for the many challenges ahead of them.
When I was young, elementary school aged, I remember being scared even to make eye contact with the principal of my schools. That changed with time, and I later learned that a good rapport with the principal wasn’t an altogether bad thing.
But I also believed during that time that the job of the principal was to enact a terrifying level of discipline on a daily basis to maintain academic law and order. While I’m sure there will be scolding and punishing in my future, I look more forward to working with teachers and students to make education the best it can be. I know that’s how all of our area school leaders feel.
I suppose it has always been as it is now: as I join the ‘older’ generation of teachers who have been in the field 15+ years, I have begun to notice the changes in education that have happened on my watch. I hope never to become cynical or overly critical about things, but I know I have seen enough to know that we all have a job to do – teachers, students, parents and society as a whole – and that job is to make kids do hard things.
Now that term hard is relative: what might be easy for one student could pose a real challenge for another. But this is precisely my point, that the student who has struggled must be pushed to do the difficult work. It’s the only way to build academic strength and confidence. It’s like going to the weight room: some kids can put up a lot more weight than others, but everyone can grow proportionately stronger by dedicating to doing hard things.
We are a society that works continuously to call our young people successes. But beneath our smiles, we know that the only way truly to be a success at anything is to succeed. There’s no amount of failure we can accumulate to make us successful; but failure itself is a powerful tool in building our desire to succeed.
It would be great if everyone wanted to learn as much as possible every day – but that’s not how school works. Some days, you have to push, prod, encourage and scold to get students to perform their best. I guess I’m signing up to do even more of each of those tasks. After 18 years in my classroom, I’m looking forward to bringing all the energy I can muster into every classroom, and into the school as a whole.
And I’m looking forward to continuing to write, to publish and to help document the great things going on in our communities. The mission at school and at the newspaper go hand-in-hand: both tasks allow me to manage important functions in our little towns – one to educate the youth, the other to inform the people.
Sound hard? It probably will be. But why should I expect kids to do hard things and not hold myself to the same standard?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger