At what point do we change the way we sneeze?
There was a time when, at the moment I would sneeze, a primarily airy sound would proceed from my mouth (and perhaps a bit from my nose), and the decibel level was fairly unremarkable.
Now, as time passes, my sneezes are getting louder. Like a lot louder.
And it’s not just the sound that’s changing: it’s the total percentage of my body it takes for sneezing to occur. I recall a time not long ago, when my eyes would close, and a mild half-nod of my head would be the extent of how animated I grew while sneezing.
These days, you’re likely to see a full abdominal bend, accompanied by a quick, violent movement of my head—plus the elevated sound level we already discussed.
In short, I have begun to sneeze like my parents. I hope neither is offended by the comparison.
When we would be traveling in a car as kids and my dad would sneeze, it seemed a fitting next step to check the safety glass on the vehicle windows for signs of cracking. On the rare occasions when I would see his sneezing motion begin, I would cover my ears before the seismic event occurred.
That’s me now. I’m a loud-sneezing dad. We become our parents.
My mom was no slouch in the sneeze department, either. Her ya-hoo (evidently in her childhood, the pronunciation of ah-choo was not properly taught) is shrill and powerful.
Now, before the accusations begin—the ones about how I am using column inches to mock my parents in a public way—I want you to focus upon the point I am trying to make:
No matter what I said or did, no matter how fervently I tried not to be a loud sneezer, it happened anyway. Age has its privileges, but it also has its inevitabilities.
Another undeniable (and unstoppable) change associated with age is sensitivity to annoying sounds and inability to hear other sounds.
I remember being at Silver Dollar City with my grandparents, and the way they would use foam earplugs during stage shows to shield their ears from the instrumental musical volumes. Twenty years ago, that seemed like a ridiculous, old-person thing to do. But time passes….
I attended a wedding a few nights ago with my wife, and the happy couple had a DJ set up in the reception area for the event. He played great songs. The venue was beautiful. The food was top-notch. But my brother-in-law and I, who are within a few months of being the same age, both ended up mentioning that the loud music was getting to us.
Just what these twenty-something kids would care about on their special day, right? Two guys in their early forties griping about loud music. How loud was it? You couldn’t have heard me sneeze.
It has been in the moments since then that I have made a decision: I am not old; but I am possibly not quite so young as I used to be.
But it’s not all bad, either. What I lose from my threshold of tolerance for loud music, I gain in appreciation for conversation with others. The best part of being at a big event is that you get to see and visit with people. I can’t speak for all men my age, but my tendency too often becomes to enjoy people leaving me alone, and for staying either at home or with my specific circle of family and loved ones.
In other words, I’m getting a little antisocial. It comes with age, at least for me.
Looking at these truths about myself, however, I have begun to understand why older folks carry handkerchiefs and earplugs: they’re really effective tools against loud public sneezes and louder public music.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.