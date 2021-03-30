Why do conservatism and liberalism have to be so idealized so often?
Whatever happened to the practical versions of politics? You know, the approach where you look at what things honestly are, then choose the appropriate path forward (one step at a time) that leads to a brighter future.
It’s how a ‘conservative’ Republican like Eisenhower could oversee construction of the Interstate Highway system, an exorbitantly expensive infrastructure project. Or how a ‘liberal’ Democrat like John Kennedy could be such a staunch fiscal conservative.
Of course, those examples happened in the 1950s and 60s, before the left- and right-wing ideologues took over every conservation regarding public policy.
Now I know some of you would like progress to move faster, for America to move in new direction in leaps and bounds. But that’s not practical for a fairly obvious reason: people don’t agree on the direction we should be moving.
It reminds me of taking a group of students on a field trip, where you have two choices: either move slowly and keep the group together or move directly to your goal and leave half the kids behind.
If America wants unity, wants to include the bulk of its citizens in its progressive pursuits, then the country better plan on moving slowly and keeping the herd together. That has not been a popular (or electable) stand to take of late.
This president might enforce his will with an executive order here, while that president pushes his agenda with a hurried vote there. When it’s time for re-election, or time to keep the presidency in the same party, one can’t bother with doing things the right way, can he?
I have rarely praised the past two presidents, and I have little wonderful to say about the current chief executive, a fact that has nothing to do with party. I am moderately conservative in my views, and my concern has not been so much with which side wins the presidency, or even the vote on a particular issue; my worry has been in how most Americans have resigned themselves to allowing our presidents to behave like monarchs.
If one individual can unilaterally determine policy from the Oval Office by use of executive order, then our republic is lost. I don’t care if the particular sitting president agrees with your views and signs orders you endorse; by allowing him to circumvent Congress and set policy on his own, we are letting our chief execs chip away at the checks-and-balances system to crumble.
‘But there’s so much gridlock! Congress just can’t seem to pass anything on the president’s agenda.’ That’s the unfortunate pain of democracy in a republic, folks: agendas that don’t suit the majority of representative legislators in the country don’t stand much of a chance. And the heck of it is, everyone wants Congress to change, when it would be much easier for our leaders to enact policy that actually appeals to more Americans.
Or, more bluntly, if your president uses the executive order because he knows he can’t get Congress to sign off on his ideas, maybe his ideas aren’t any good.
When the majority rules, the majority win. If you find yourself in the minority sometimes, well, that’s life. On to the next thing.
A slow-moving Congress can frustrate us, but it’s a frustration I can endure if it means that America keeps its power to pump the brakes when our presidents get too powerful. ‘Checks and balances’ is a system created specifically to contain tyrants, to prevent a disproportionate amount of American power to rest in one individual’s hands. Only a tyrant fears the voice of the people.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.