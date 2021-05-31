We have heard that familiar song. We have seen the classic outfits. We have listened to speakers laboring to inspire us. Graduation season has ended in the area, marking the entry of another class of young people into the ranks of the ‘real world.’
It is a time when people seem unable to help themselves: either they get carried away with enthusiasm, speaking about high school graduation as if no higher achievement were possible; or else they downplay it as an insignificant milestone.
The reality is that finishing a high school career, while not the ‘end all and be all,’ might be the perfect warm-up for life’s continuingly more meaningful challenges.
To finish school, one must exhibit determination. As high school grads will attest, earning a diploma is not designed to be an impossible task. If an individual cares enough to try at the work and learns the most basic of communication skills with instructors, high school graduation generally follows.
Outside of the field of education, I know there are critics of the system – die-hard, old-school folks who believe it has become too easy to earn a high school diploma, and who would like to see things return to the way they used to be. As a teacher, I would urge any of these know-it-alls to take an entire classroom of students, each with completely different interests, ability levels and attitudes, and bring them all up to the same proficiency levels in any subject. Go ahead: I’ll wait.
In America, we educate everyone until they choose to drop out at 16 years old or until they complete the compulsory courses when they’re around 18. For that task to be possible at all, high schools have no choice but to account for the entire range of student abilities. The point is not to use public school to narrow the field of successful individuals, but rather to broaden it.
Now, once public school concludes, I’m a proponent of increased rigor and competition. I want the best doctors, best welders, best teachers, best farmers and best thinkers to take the lead. The truth is, though, that the best rise to the top in high school as well: the best opportunities for post-secondary education go to the worthiest at graduation time.
So, in my view, the truth lies once again between the two extremes. Finishing high school is neither a meaningless event, nor is it a glorious guarantee of future success. It’s a milestone. But graduates, by now you must know that many more miles remain.
For some of you, graduation can represent a fresh start. If you slacked or underachieved in the public-school classroom, now is your time to change your habits. I have taught many students over the years who had no interest in language and literature (and therefore gave it the minimum of effort), but who entered the workforce as productive employees.
For others, college will be the natural extension of the talents you displayed in your high school classes. As a matter of fact, these students are generally the individuals who should go on to college. We have begun as a society to buy into the ideal that everyone who is serious about his or her future should go to college; this is only a half-truth. Individuals who have serious interest in academic content as introduced in high school are the ones who should go to college.
Whatever you choose to do, graduates, keep this truth in mind: life rewards hustle. Be a go-getter. The people who will accuse you of ‘sucking up’ or ‘brown-nosing’ are generally folks who are not willing to work hard enough to make a positive impression on teachers and bosses.
And most of all, keep your achievements in perspective. You have done a good thing by graduating from high school, but it can’t be the last or only thing you do with your time on earth. If used properly, a diploma will prepare you for life; if abused, it’s not worth the paper upon which it’s printed.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.