I think I might be getting old.
I find myself more and more frequently getting annoyed with the widening chasm of differences between my generation and the next.
On an almost daily basis, I think those frustrated thoughts: ‘Some of these kids have never stood on a chair and helped their mothers do the dishes and it shows.’
They’re picking video games over sunshine and fresh air, each of which has become notably more ‘spring-ish’ of late. I’m allowed to be perturbed about this problem, because my generation had Nintendo game consoles and still found ways to ride our bikes.
What can I say? My own kids know what I think about their obsession with electronics but I still find myself having to positively tear them away from the television sometimes.
Things have gotten so easy, so entertaining. Boredom has seemingly been defeated, and yet our young people are delivering themselves into the hands of computer-aided diversions in an effort to keep life interesting. Heaven forbid we have to sit and twiddle our thumbs for 10 minutes – or even worse, grab a newspaper, magazine or book to read to fill the time.
So, I know I’m getting old by one important measure: how easily it is for me to make the case against young people.
And that’s an ironic stance for me to take, I suppose. I teach school. I truly do enjoy young people. But I have really begun to imagine the trouble some of them will have acclimating to professional life, to the office culture where they will be required to do things outside their comfort zones.
There’s a growing belief among teenagers that the major function of the workplace is to provide them with non-stop interesting experiences. What are they going to do when someone wants them to make the coffee?
What will happen when they find themselves working for individuals who are not addicted to their phones, and do not understand the appeal of social media?
There’s nothing wrong with kids today; I’ll defend that statement to the ends of the earth. But there is something lacking in their experiences: every year that goes by, I would wager that fewer Band-Aids are being administered to scraped-up elbows. Fewer games are being born from their imaginations after moments of boredom and are instead being replaced by new downloads and updated digital diversions.
Will kids today know what it is to play until their mothers call them from darkening back porches on a summer evening?
I know that all of that old-fashioned fun is not gone from our society, but by-and-large, I suspect that many sacred minutes of video-free fun are being cut from a kid’s daily life, and in the place of those moments we can find forgettable phone interactions in virtual worlds.
There are timeless experiences – learning music, participating in sports, playing hide-and-seek, singing songs, running races in bare feet – that kids today would love just as much as we did.
The question then becomes, Do we have the resolve to take the video games out of their hands and push them out the door?
As a school teacher I will tell you something I truly believe, and I will do so without exaggeration: If school-aged kids read one book a week all summer long, my job would become astronomically easier.
And a host of other problems would see improvement, too, if our kids would unplug a little more frequently. But they’re not going to do it on their own; they will do just what every kid in the history of kid-dom has ever done: they will do what they are allowed to do.
On those nights when I am tired, sitting on the sofa and staring at my own smartphone, it is not lost on me where much of the problem lies. Perhaps before I throw so many stones, I should step out of my own glass house.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.