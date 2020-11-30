I believe it was in the second grade that I discovered the truth about multiplication and division.
Five times two makes ten, so that means ten divided by two makes five, Whoa…
It was a pretty big Eureka! moment for a seven-year-old. The relationship between multiplying and dividing was so obvious to those who had already learned it, but to me the knowledge was new and exciting.
And to this day, the lesson – and the moment when I realized it – remains in my memory. It’s so basic, a couple of essential functions of arithmetic, but I have seen our society misapply this very principle time and again over my lifetime.
The power of each function remains fascinating: if you take a couple whole numbers and multiply them, you typically get a number (yes, I am aware of how the number 1 works); and if you divide a whole number by another one, you typically get a smaller number.
Why then, do we as a nation choose so frequently to apply division rather than multiplication?
Why is it so much more politically attractive to divide Americans rather than to enjoy the greater product of combining our efforts?
But we simply can’t help ourselves We just have to turn everything into a political issue. We feel obligated to pry for political leverage on every issue.
My kids’ school tightened rules on mask wearing this past week: nothing I would consider major, just a more insistent approach toward expecting kids t wear their masks. I haven’t spoken with a lot of folks about the mandate, but I would assume, given our current political climate, that opinion is split.
When your kids come home and repeat the conservative/liberal talking points regarding masks back to you, it’s a pretty sure sign that every student is bringing his parents’ opinions to school with him. That’s fine. My kids are probably doing the same.
But were we really aiming our talking points about masks toward our kids? I suppose I have to respect adult opinions for and against masking, but getting the kids involved in the venom of our society’s tug-of-war? Really?
They passed the Missouri seat belt law when I was a kid, and I remember folks fussing about that, too, and for many of the same reasons. But now its 35 years later, and people pretty much know that if you don’t buckle up your kids, you can get a big ticket. Time has a way of taking the sting out of change.
Again, though, instead of combining the cumulative knowledge and wisdom of our brightest people and reaching conclusions that are beneficial, we divide the research and split the viewpoints and pick our favorite Facebook post and derive our own “truth.”
And that’s that. One party’s leaders encourage us to question all science and not allow ourselves to be herded like “sheeple,” and the other party’s spokespeople instruct us to do as we’re told and stop thinking so much.
Which of those do you like better? I’m not in love with either one.
But that’s your leadership, America: a whole bunch of folks who either want to control every breath everyone takes or want to empower everyone to interpret science however they see fit. Then schools see rising cases of COVID, insist upon mask-wearing and wait for the fallout: parents either saying, “We should have been doing this from Day 1,” or “Masks don’t do anything anyway; this is pointless.”
Oh, 2020. Oh, America. Oh, my.
Not that I am specifically offering any expertise to our leaders – they clearly know how to run a tight ship of state – but a little moderation might have gone a long way toward preventing this situation. A little simple explanation regarding mask usage, rather than guilt-shaming and mandate-threatening, by the left; a little more attention to research and medicine, rather than fear of losing personal freedoms, by the right.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.