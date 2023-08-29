I have a hip that’s out, so if I sit too long and try to walk, it hurts; if I stand too long and try to sit, same story.
But my hip is not the main reason I know I’m getting older. The evidence is clear, and it has nothing to do with aches and pains.
Better indicators of my age come in the form of my attitude: I’m really just ready for folks to be quiet and get to work, for example, and reading about everyone’s grievances about everything is frankly driving me to distraction.
I don’t want to silence cries of injustice. I would, however, prefer that there be a little more evidence of actual injustice behind everyone’s cries.
I think about it frequently: what would we all do if a global crisis were to emerge? Is that what it’s going to take for us to lock arms and send a stronger message to our political leaders?
My job as a school administrator hinges directly upon the observations and evaluations I receive from the district, where seven directors have seats on the board of education. If I had an approval rating that marched Washington’s with the members of that board, I would lose my job – I’d be lucky to get two votes on the way out the door.
For years, I think I asked for the wrong thing. I asked for politicians to focus upon policy and the issues. Now, I feel like they – and the rest of the country along with them – are so intrenched in every individual policy issue that we are no longer looking at the ‘whole’ person when we go to elect someone.
The two prevalent doctrines of U.S. Political truth – conservatism and liberalism – have become so polarizing that a candidate need only declare affiliation with one and/or scorn for the other to have a shot at serving in office, depending on voter demographics in the area where he or she is running.
I lean my way and you can lean yours, and that’s just fine. But I would prefer the hardline supporters of each side understood the general truths of society and our world. I have heard it suggested there should be an IQ test minimum for prospective voters, but I don’t support it: some of the smartest folks I have ever known possess shockingly little grasp of basic issues like the economy.
My evidence: teachers are statistically likelier to be millionaires in their lifetimes than medical doctors are. Smart and wise don’t always go hand-in-hand, you might say.
By the same token, the internet has buffaloed all sorts of folks into believing they are experts on everything. If you have ‘done your own research’ on YouTube or by following a social media link, you might think twice about waving your expertise in others’ faces. There’s a good chance you’re misinformed or have gone ‘all-in’ on advice from a biased source.
So we continue to duke things out in the seemingly endless quest to determine whether conservatism or liberalism is the answer to this problem and to that, when really what needs doing is for everyone to quit shouting and get back to work.
What work? The work of building, discovering and trailblazing that has made America the envy of the world. We need to stop arguing about why other people should think exactly like we do, and instead put all of our best talents to work for the good of our civilization.
But how about we not wait for anything so serious as a global conflict to break out before we get our act together? I’d really like it if we would pull together, put aside our differences and build something incredible together during peacetime, rather than because the threat of a tyrant has forced us all into survival mode.
Maybe we’ll learn someday before it’s too late.
Or maybe we won’t.
Matt Pearl owns and operates The Tri-County Ledger.