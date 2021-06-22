My desk was clean a week ago. It isn’t clean anymore.
I don’t know how it happened. A Post-It here, a copy of the newspaper there, a few random pieces of mail, a book I forgot I had in the back that I began reading and left by the keyboard. On second thought, I know exactly how it happened.
How do I so frequently forget the things that I have known for so long? Clutter doesn’t happen in bunches; clutter happens in scraps and reminders and things you are ‘just-setting-here-for-a-minute-while-I-pour-some-coffee.’
Clutter is the accumulation of un-purposed possessions. It’s the mountain that grows from the molehills of our frequent procrastination.
I remember my father’s desk in the newspaper office getting cluttered. His chief tool in the fight against the mess was his trash can. ‘This pile is a year old,’ he would say. ‘If I needed anything from it, I would have noticed by now.’ And then his mighty hand would push piles into File 13.
I have to say, in many ways, my method of purging clutter is a similar one: I throw a lot of things away. But, to be fair, most of it could have been discarded in the first place, honestly.
Si I began to wonder if what was happening on my desk might also be happening in my mind.
Do I allow the clarity of my thinking to be inhibited by the clutter I keep in my brain? I think I just might. But the problem is that you cannot simply put a trash can to your ear and knock the excess clutter out of your mind.
I have read about things like meditation – I’m pretty sure I have never successfully meditated, by the way – and I understand how learning to focus on one thing, or even nothing, can at least push the clutter to the back of one’s mind.
Incidentally, meditation requires focus, and focus is a pretty rare commodity in my mind. Until I was married, and therefore had someone invested enough to bring it to my attention, I was unaware of how badly my attention strays during conversation. My eyes cannot stay focused on the speaker. My brain generally cannot stay in the conversation.
When I read the list of indicators for adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), I check every box. It’s why I’m 42 years old and can’t decide what I want to be when I grow up.
For people like me, whose attention seems always ready to be divided, the challenge of focusing upon the important things and not letting the clutter interfere is a major one. And, by the same token, my inability to purge said clutter means I often forget the small things, overlook the details, and by bedtime, my mind is a mess.
The only thing that has ever worked – for my messy desk at least – is keeping on top of clearing the clutter day-to-day. If I took one minute a day to put things where they belong (often in the trash, mind you), this desk would stay tidy.
And I would imagine the same basic principle applied to my mind clutter would work as well. If I sat down and had a ‘brain dump’ every evening – made lists of important tasks, take note of important ideas or projects and mark out the unneeded thoughts or tasks- I am sure the practice would benefit my thinking.
But will I do it? I just told you that I know what I need to do, but will I follow through? It’s the one lesson of adulthood that the childhood version of myself would never have believed: that with the freedom being a grownup gives, it can be pretty difficult to put the effort into doing the things that are beneficial.
For the rest of you, may your desks be tidy, your minds clear and your stress levels low. I’ll be the clown in the back with the desk piles and vacant look on his face
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.