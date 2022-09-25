Ever since I was very young, I remember struggling with my focus.
Often, I have found it – and continue to find it – difficult to concentrate. Someone will be speaking to me, but my eyes will wander and take my brain with them. I want to listen, but I can’t quite stay grounded.
Then, as my folks have playfully noticed over the years, I seem equally disposed to zooming far to far in to whatever task I am doing. If I’m reading a book, my kids can be literally hanging from the curtains.
Again, I don’t want to become so hyper focused that I practically lose contact with the rest of the world. As it turns out, my attention walks a pretty delicate line, and has done so for my entire life, as my family can attest.
It’s the very reason that I have to be careful when I turn my attention. If I begin to obsess over something – a news story, a sports broadcast, a jigsaw puzzle – I have to literally remind myself to stand up, walk around and look at something else.
Our world seems bound and determined to mess with my inability to focus appropriately. Some days, the news is so completely crazy that I can’t pay attention to any of it. Other times, I do latch onto a story, and an hour might go by before I realize I’ve been reading or watching some report obsessively for that entire time.
So I have to be judicious in terms of my attention given. When I need to focus, I try my best. When I need to break free and interact with people more normally, I try my best. My career choices have helped some.
With teaching, having a classroom full of students in my charge forces me outside my hyper focused state. I have to be more aware of what is happening around me and less tuned in to one task or another. That being said, when it’s time to grade papers I sit and do sometimes dozens in a single sitting, because it’s my chance to zoom in on a single task.
Newspaper gives me the best of both as well. Take, for example, this very moment. My entire family is in the office. My kids are talking and moving around, there’s a television or tablet on somewhere – but I can tune it all out. This column lets me focus on a single task, and I hazard to guess that I could lose track of much of what’s happening outside my focus.
But at other times, I am out and about, talking with people, taking pictures and other tasks that divide my attention. In those situations, when someone tries to talk with me, I have to work hard not to look all around, try to catch every face in a crowd to find people I know.
I’m a mess, but I get by. I suspect several of you also struggle to maintain the right level of attentiveness, so you know what I mean by all of this.
The good news for my students is that I understand where many of them are coming from. When I see their gaze straying from my eyes to the door, then to the window, then to the whiteboard, then to the floor, I know I am seeing a kindred spirit. If I can help a few unfocused teenagers learn about grammar and Shakespeare and Mark Twain in my time as an educator, I will count myself blessed.
And for those poor souls who barely hear the bell because they get so obsessed with whatever assignment they are reading or writing: I feel your pain as well. Someday you’ll get a handle on it – at least for the most part.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.