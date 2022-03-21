In my career as a teacher, there is attention due – and rightfully so, I might add – to the outcome of tests. I do this individually, using tests and written assignments to hold students accountable for knowing the information I am teaching.
The state, in turn, holds me and my school district accountable for how well we are teaching by collecting standardized test data. The statistics from these tests, while not perfect by any means, are the most reasonable means to determine how my students are progressing individually, as well as gauging how they stack up to the rest of the students statewide.
When you work in public education, folks are not shy about holding your feet to the fire. They want proof that you’re teaching, proof that kids are learning and (my favorite) they want this all to happen while you, the teacher, pretend not to care about standardized testing. It’s fine, I have worked in this gig for almost 20 years. My time of being caught by surprise in the arena of test data and public expectations has long passed.
Ok. That’s the way things are. But since we’re hovering around the topic of holding folks accountable, why don’t we test out the practice of measuring expectations in a few more public arenas?
In other words, if you’re going to grill teachers, who are among the least competitively paid professionals among four-year degree holders, and squeeze every last MAP score out of them for 30 years, why not put the same standards in place for everyone working in the public sector?
I mean, if schoolteachers pulling down $36,000 can be held accountable for every kid’s motivation to take a standardized test, how many more expectations could we lay at the feet of, say, our local congressional representatives? The average salary in Congress for a representative is $174,000. That means our expectations can be about five times higher, Right?
Now, this all might take some work. Schools, for example, send home all of those MAP scores and End of Course data to parents; they tattle on themselves, so you don’t have to go to the trouble of looking up the scores for yourselves. Congress might have to start doing something like this. Maybe every time they take a vote, or just at the end of each session annually, they send home a report card on your local representative.
That would work, right? Instead of weeding through hundreds of votes and trying to find the nuance in each Yea or Nay, the U.S. Congress could just send you a little report on your congressman’s progress. The report might compare his attendance with others, disclose all of his benefactors and beneficiaries – you know, score him up against everyone else on Capitol Hill.
I mean, if a college-educated individual (one who likely qualifies for free or reduced lunch benefits) who is teaching your middle schooler geometry can go through rigorous professional testing every year, why shouldn’t Congress have to report on itself occasionally?
I am all for accountability. I am also a fan of equitable treatment of our public officials. If you’re going to rake teachers over the coals for test scores, but you’re willing to allow your state and national representatives to escape accountability for economic, domestic and diplomatic disasters, I say you to re-examine your priorities.
So, keep measuring those test scores, by all means – but only if you demand the same level of accountability reporting from your Congress. Let me spoil this all for you: if you demand that Congress send you a “Report Card” on your representative, you will be lucky to get a letter back from the leadership of either major party.
Since we all know congressional accountability is a bit of a pipe dream, the most equitable way to solve this imbalance is to cut back on how incessantly you grill your teachers. Or you could pay them more. I’ll let you all discuss the issue and make your decisions at the polls.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.