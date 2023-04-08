I can’t tell if lately I have begun to feel nostalgic, or if I’m maybe beginning to show a bit of my age. Or maybe it’s both. But I have started to consider more frequently how much of the world that I knew growing up will be hidden from my children.
I walked out of a hospital the other day and a gentleman was smoking at one of the designated outdoor spots. One of my kids observed out loud, ‘Dad, I smell smoke.’ The man whose cigarette was the source of the odor immediately apologized.
‘Don’t,’ I told him. ‘I grew up with that smell.’
Now my parents didn’t smoke, but certain of my grandparents did. And, as I mentioned to my children, you just smelled cigarette smoke a lot more frequently when I was growing up. While I can’t say it’s wonderful aroma, it’s certainly one that’s attached to my childhood.
My kids haven’t seen the men in their dress hats and suit coats walking into church on Sundays, or the ladies tying those plastic rain bonnets beneath their chins to keep the damp out.
To be clear, there is no part of rain bonnets or stale cigarette smoke that I really believe needs to come back into our culture. I just sometimes feel a little sad that my kids didn’t see that particular moment of time during those years when I was forming my understanding of this world.
My kids will likely never know how to touch a 600-degree metal rear seatbelt on a July day, or how hot that seat vinyl felt against your legs in shorts. They probably have no idea what I mean when I make the motion for ‘Roll the window down!’
Have my kids even seen me write a check in a retail store? I doubt it. Who takes checks now anyway?
My wife and I have tried to counteract this generational disconnect with a meaningful set of strategies. Let me give you some examples.
We streamed The Brady Bunch and made the kids watch it before bed. I was fairly surprised that the series was so well received by our young audience.
We have let the kids play with any toys my wife and I kept from our respective childhoods. As it turns out, a toy is a toy is a toy, and kids can enjoy an old one as easily as a new one.
Playing the home movies our families possessed has been part of our plan as well. Grandparents on either side of our family had 8mm home movies that have made the transition to DVD, so my kids can laugh at the folks wearing horn-rimmed glasses and enjoy picking out all the old cars from the old films.
I have worked diligently not to obsess over the past. I miss those old cars, those nice old folks in their Sunday clothes. We grew up in a world where there was an ashtray on every end table and a stick of butter right in the middle of every table. I won’t lie: I miss those times.
But my kids’ ‘When I was young’ days are here and now. They’ll tell their own children someday about having to ride in cars that actual people were driving, or having to sit in a stuffy house because Mom and Dad thought it was too early in the season to crank up the air conditioner.
For my memories, though, nothing beat those days when the candy bars were a little bigger, when many of the cars were the size of boats and the phones were all hanging on kitchen walls – complete with 30-foot spiral cords that let you sit in the recliner while talking to Grandma.
As I said, I don’t want to live in the past. It turns out, though, that age teaches us to keep the past alive within ourselves. I intend to do just that.
