There exists a phrase that I hear teachers commonly repeat in its appropriate context:
You get what you get, and you don’t get upset. (Another common variation: You get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit.)
It’s a group of words used to remind seven-year-olds that life will not always reward them with exactly what they want; that in our daily experience we will commonly have to accept what is available to us, doing so without fussing about what we cannot have.
Then we grow up a little. The lesson holds when we’re teenagers. Yes, we can take the car out on Saturday, but no, we cannot stay our past curfew. If we fuss too much, we might find ourselves staying in for the evening, so we take what we can.
And then we get to adulthood, where certainly we possess the maturity never to throw another tantrum, right? Not so much. We have witnessed more adult fit-throwing over the years than most of us would like to remember. From election results to NFL penalty flags, we’re always ready to put up a fuss.
Opportunities can be elusive, and when they get away, it’s pretty easy for us to start our adult version of kicking and screaming. But I was brought up, as were many of you, to believe that things tend to happen for a reason – and, conversely, when things don’t happen that we are being steered away from a yet unseen problem.
And sometimes, we just plain don’t get things our way. Depending on the stakes losing out on an opportunity can be tough; even tougher can be restraining ourselves from throwing that next tantrum, in favor of looking on down the road at our next objective.
Persistence is key. A persistent individual can hear the word no a dozen times, and still believe the next response he will receive will be a yes. Persistence is the better option to throwing a tantrum in one scenario, you stand on your mountain of failures until you can reach high enough to grab success; in the other, you bury yourself in failure and expect others to pull you out.
You see, I know these things to be true – but when you get disappointed, or when things don’t go your way, it’s tough to put your brain in front of your heart. It’s embarrassing to fail. It’s tough to set your heart on something that you can’t have. When our egos are tied up in our disappointments, the easiest thing for us to do is to lash out, to start blaming the world and this person and that one to reconcile ourselves to why we hold such hard feelings.
I cannot talk you out of your frustrations in this column. I can remind you that we are all feeling them at times.
But I have learned that moments of frustration – and kinds that would possibly have squeezed a temper tantrum from my lips at various points in my past – are actually the best opportunities we receive to learn patience. Getting your way won’t make you patient: in fact, it can sometimes make you overly anxious for the next success or failure.
When I’ve had the presence of mind to stay calm through disappointment, I have found myself able to regroup, assess the situation and look forward to the next chance to prove myself. Like I said, opportunities can be elusive. As I used to tell my basketball players when we full-court pressed: You don’t know where the turnover is coming – we might steal it, or they might throw the ball away. But stick to what you’re doing, and we will get that ball.
Most importantly, we should stay vigilant in seeking out the next great moment to our lives. We have to forsake throwing the tantrum, keep our eyes forward and believe that the best is yet to come.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.