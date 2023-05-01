After the bit of rain we got a few days ago, I went out and checked the first offerings of my little garden. Sure enough, the onions are up.
I know folks get pretty divided on the subject of onions and their flavor that no one, friend or foe, can ignore. But around my house, we love the time of spring and early summer when you have green onions on the table most every meal. Even my kids will eat them.
And sometimes, because I get too busy (or because I get too distracted, more likely), the garden just about stops there. Some seasons, when the onions were done, it was obvious that the gardener was also done.
I’ve written before in this column about my predictably unpredictable gardening exploits, and there is no use making you read the same babble over again. Suffice it to say that I enjoy the idea of my being a gardener, but at times I clearly lack the follow-through to make a big success of it.
Whether I ever amount to much as a horticulturist, or even as just a tomato grower, remains to be seen. But I can tell you that the lessons that gardening should have taught me, if I had been more diligent in the learning, will last a lifetime.
First, gardening has taught me patience. Patience with the soil, patience with the weather, patience with the pests and weeds and critters of all source. But no aspect of my patience has been better aided by gardening than the patience I have for me. I have learned to forgive myself when the poor bell peppers go to weeds by mid-July.
I have also learned about preparedness. Some years, I have drawn a rectangle representing my garden (roughly to scale, I will add) and outlined the rows of various vegetables I am planning to grow. Some years, I have even half-followed that plan. But most years, I have spent more time with the scratch paper than in the actual garden.
Let’s not forget the virtue of consistency. Gardening has shown me that consistent work with a hoe between the rows of beans, along with a little old-fashioned weed pulling around the plants, will increase my yields. I have learned this lesson by practicing the opposite most years: when the weeds choke out my veggies, I see evidence of how I should have been more consistent in my care.
And I have also improved in my mechanical skills. There’s nothing like firing up a tiller that has sat dormant for the past 10-11 months. You learn all about flat tires and old gas and worn belts. Nothing like changing those things out when you’re already an hour into a job!
Responsibility has to be the best lesson gardening has given to me, though. To be clear, I’m not much more responsible (if any( from my experiences in the garden, but I have learned that by holding my kids to a high standard of work, I can capitalize on their inability to get out of doing chores. Weeds disappear like magic! When I sit back with that cold glass of iced tea and watch them get to work, I feel a proud sense of having done the responsible thing by making my kids do the gardening for me.
You see? Clutching success from the jaws of failure has been the story with gardening and me. And even if all I get are a few onions, perhaps a few beans or a couple tomatoes – what does it matter? As you now know, I possess the knowledge to be an accomplished gardener...
...All I need are a few more hours a week out in it, maybe a better schedule for getting my tiller serviced. Or maybe I need more kids. Don’t worry; I’ll figure it out. Happy planting, folks!
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger