EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

After the bit of rain we got a few days ago, I went out and checked the first offerings of my little garden. Sure enough, the onions are up.

I know folks get pretty divided on the subject of onions and their flavor that no one, friend or foe, can ignore. But around my house, we love the time of spring and early summer when you have green onions on the table most every meal. Even my kids will eat them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags