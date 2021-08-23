I have over the past several months, run across a social media post a number of times: it is one that has provoked several thoughts that I hope are worthy of my sharing them with you.
The essence of the post is that If you are a teacher and your students know your political affiliation, then you’re not doing your job. I only partially agree.
I would amend the statement to the following: If you are a teacher and require your students to echo your political beliefs, you are not doing your job.
How can any of us completely bury our ideals? Society increasingly expects teachers to incorporate ethics and social preparedness into our instruction: how can we do so without, (even inadvertently) revealing our views of the world?
You know me to be relatively conservative. I don’t indoctrinate kids on guns or abortions, but I am certain at times that they are able to guess my perspective on values and policies, if by no other means than by seeing how I live my life.
And what does that hurt? Who really suffers from my being a human with opinions?
The only harm I could potentially do would be if I tried to undermine the values being taught to my students in their homes. I have a personal opposition to setting myself up as a moral authority over parents, churches or other trusted sources my students use in shaping their own beliefs.
So, while a student in my class is likely to know where I stand on a certain issue, he/she is also encouraged to challenge my views and form his/her own. Agreeing with me politically does not increase the chance that you will be rewarded in terms of my approval or in my gradebook. Disagreeing with me does not come with any penalty.
If society truly believes that teachers should completely suppress their perspectives in the presence of their students, I would respond with a single word: Impossible.
We are a race of thinkers, each influenced by the world around us, our families, our friends and our communities. If you want mindless robots teaching your children, you’re going to have to discard virtually all of the best educators in your local school system.
That all being said, I feel strongly that educators – from Pre-K through doctoral programs – bear the burden of impartiality toward the differing perspectives their students hold.
For example, with my being generally conservative, it would be a violation of the trust between myself and my students (and their parents) for me to mock their ideals that differ from my own. I will challenge and present opposing perspectives at times, but I know my audience. Some students are ready to debate a point right out loud, and that can be a beneficial learning experience when everyone stays respectful. Other kids are quiet, or don’t feel confident to defend their views against those of others: those kids I don’t challenge. There’s a pretty clear line between challenging someone and bullying someone.
You see, we teachers should be in the business of instructing students, not simply pushing our academic content or our views on life. Each child is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to teaching them. Some kids enjoy the challenge of defending their perspectives. For others, the experience would cause hurt feelings or anger. Why not give each student what he/she needs?
I have been in educational settings where I felt that I had only one choice: I could agree with the instructor’s perspective, or else I would be scorned or ostracized. Such a situation however, was a rare occurrence.
My charge to myself in the classroom is not to shut off my ideals, not to bury my perspectives. Instead, it is to present ways of looking at problems (when appropriate), and to welcome my students to do the same. No gradebook rewards or penalties. No ganging up. No declaring myself right or a student wrong. Those behaviors cross a line and are unacceptable.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.