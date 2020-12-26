I typically compose these columns weekly, and I do so with multiple publications in mind as I write. This column typically appears in The Tri-County News, The Albany Ledger, The Grant City Times-Tribune and is reprinted the following week in The Maryville Forum. With a variety of reading audiences in mind, one of my tasks is to write something weekly that is of general regional interest.
This week, though, I am going to write about a friend from closer to home, a King City man who has been fighting against the virus. His name is Randy Hodge, and many of you know him.
Randy’s wife, Sheila, has been with The Tri-County News for most of three decades. I made a foolish move and had to work without her for several months as a consequence several years back, and her return was a true blessing. In most ways, Sheila has been more of the personality of this publication than I have been.
Now, Sheila has been at Randy’s side as much as possible since he began his fight against the virus. He has experienced his ups and downs, and his battle against it has been a bitter one, a true struggle for life itself.
It is interesting when you work together in an organization like ours. You develop a real interest in the lives of the people who labor alongside you. Emily, the kids and I don’t go to Randy and Sheila’s house all the time for dinner; they have sons our age, though, and they get to as many ballgames and school events as they can – at least they did until the virus limited their chances.
But Sheila has watched me grow from a teenager, to a young journalist and teacher, to the owner of the newspaper. And I have watched her transition from an individual who set copy (typed things) every week to a full-fledged, full-time journalist: she writes front-page news, she takes pictures, she uses professional page composition software to build most of the paper and still somehow manages the accounts and circulation information.
Now, however, Sheila’s life needs to hold a singular focus: to be Randy’s wife. She’s been good at that job, too, let me tell you. Randy Hodge is a man who has eaten good food, enjoyed good company and has come home to his best friend for over 40 years.
Lunchtime at the TCN says it all. Every day that Randy has been able to come to lunch, he and Sheila still eat together, talk and make plans. Lots of people say ‘I do’ on their wedding day: but if four decades go by and you’re still happy to see each other every day, you are truly part of a marriage. That’s Randy and Sheila Hodge, though it might embarrass them for me to say it.
I’ll admit that there is a selfish part of me that wants to keep Sheila here at the paper. She knows everybody. She can do a little bit of everything. Sheila Hodge makes my life easier. But my friend Randy has the advantage: Sheila makes his life complete. I can’t compete with that, and I don’t want to try. ‘What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder.’
So I don’t write this to say ‘Goodbye’ to Sheila: she knows she has a home here with us, and that we regard her with the greatest respect. At least, I hope she knows. Well, she knows now, right?
No, this is more my written testimony of respect toward a couple of fine people, and my accompanying wish that they be able to enjoy this next chapter of their lives without deadlines and the obligations of going to work each day. Randy’s friends have prayed for both of them continually through this trial, and I hope he and Sheila have come to realize how many friends that they have in this old world. It’s a gift in this life to be loved, and we love you both.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.