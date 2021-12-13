What if everyone is wrong? That has to be true sometimes, doesn’t it?
What if the Democrats and Republicans are all wrong?
What if neither conservatism nor liberalism offers complete solution to the problems of our world?
What if complicated issues are sometimes simpler to fix than it might appear? What if the troubles we easily solve in our thoughts and conversations are actually far more complex than we have imagined?
What if we are living our lives in the excesses: by this, I mean that we either avoid things completely, or we overindulge to the point of abuse? What if what’s true of alcohol would also prove true about our judgments and ideologies? What if pride on the far left and on the far right is doing us more harm than good? What if everyone is wrong? If it were to prove to be so, who then might we trust?
What if, as time progresses and we hear more and more about the omicron variant of Covid-19, we were to temper science with common sense, theory with practicality, skepticism with optimism? What if we stopped fighting from the polar extremes of issues, choosing instead all to grapple against the challenges of our age, rather than ceaselessly against one another?
What if we did what the Good Lord told us to do and pray for each other? What if we loved our neighbor as we so ourselves? What if we would all stop demonizing the portion of the population whose politics lie to our left, or to our right?
What if Albany decided to make the best possible Albany? King City the best King City, Grant City, Stanberry, Star, Maryville – what if each community in northwest Missouri decided to fight against economic, social or political problems with arms locked, rather than horns?
What if we all cancelled our social media accounts, printed the family pictures off like we used to do, and then hand delivered them to family and friends, and using the time to have a visit with our loved ones?
What if we were to consider serving our fellow man or woman a duty, as we should? What if we stopped laughing at folks still masking, or quit ridiculing the unvaccinated, learning patiently to ask, Why are things this way? Rather than frowning and asking ourselves, What’s wrong with everybody these days?
What if we were to devote ourselves to believing in the good that exists in people we have never met? What if we were to choose to see the virtue in the folks we already know, rather than obsessing or gossiping about their imperfections?
What if those in power were to worry less about how their words and actions would be perceived, and direct their energies toward how their words and deeds would truly affect the people they represent?
What if we were to take our cues from the smartest people we could find – men and women of experience in the various fields of science, history, even faith – put them together, and expect them to come out of the board room (or congressional chamber) with good solutions?
What if we stopped tolerating mediocrity? What if we fired bought-and-paid-for politicians and passed the torch to people of conscience?
What if we all had just a little more patience?
What if each of us worked a bit more to understand the folks around us?
What if elections were exciting events, where we knew we had the chance to acclimate the best of two (or more) choices to political office, rather than settle for the lesser of two evils?
And, most importantly, what is keeping the free people of this land from doing any of these things? If our nation is truly a free one, the only people who can stop you and me is, well, you and me.
What if instead of stopping ourselves from having a better world, we went for it and got a better one? What if our children, and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren knew that we had done the right thing now so that they could live a better tomorrow?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.