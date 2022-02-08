I know this will shock you to read: I don’t always have something important on my mind that is worthy of editorial comment. In short, columns don’t always come to my mind without, well, a little more effort.
In such moments, I try to get out of my own head and into the greater mindset of the events happening around the globe. No man is, as the poet noted, an island.
I read the headlines this week. I read the domestic and international affairs that the big news agencies are telling me should command my attention, I didn’t learn much.
Evidently President Biden doesn’t like Fox News. Who knew? Evidently, they don’t like him either. More surprises.
Covid this. War with Russia that. The UK Prime Minister evidently partied down during lockdowns. Well, right or wrong, didn’t a lot of people?
There has come as a product of instantaneous internet news reporting one unexpected negative consequence: I am numb to everything.
Which stories are the important ones? When Covid-19 began, I shrugged it off, mainly because I had seen overreactions to similar phenomena before, and a person can only worry about so many things at once. So, I skipped past thinking about it. Then it got real.
Imagine your email Inbox if every message were marked Urgent! When everything is urgent, nothing is urgent. This is the unfortunate legacy of the news cycle we now observe thanks to online journalism and 24-hour network news channels.
Everything cannot be important breaking news. Everything cannot be worthy of the label Top Story. I would beg the national media (and the world-wide press) to consider pumping the brakes on identifying every piece of information that we didn’t already know as breaking developments.
Over a hundred years ago, specifically in the immediate years preceding World War I, a brand of Yellow Journalism reigned on the front pages of American newspapers. Stories contained half-truths, assumptions and downright fabrications, all crafted with the desired effect of selling more papers.
As much as it pains a fellow like me, someone who maintains his love for print and physical newspapers, clicks are how much of the public’s response to news is measured now. What sells is sensationalism, and what make up the sensational are, sadly, the stories that make us fret about the end of humanity.
But what happens when we have collectively heard enough, which is to say that our society as a whole grows weary of being told that everything is a potential crisis? Is it good for news agencies to plague our ears with threats of disease and war so frequently that we stop reacting to any of it all?
Is it good when people read the news, or click headlines, or watch the breaking reports, and stop caring about all of it?
I don’t have a good answer for the problem, but I think I have identified it fairly accurately: we are tired of being bombarded with information, which has caused us to act dismissively toward news in many cases. To make the problem even more difficult to solve, we are also all addicted to our little handheld internet machines (smartphones), and we cannot help but check what is happening in our world every few minutes.
That means that we are simultaneously weary with the onslaught of bad news and hopelessly addicted to checking the headlines. We are alcoholics who can’t stand the taste of booze. It’s a pitiful state we have reached at this point.
The Information Age, as it turns out, is ironically tempting us to revert to our blissfully ignorant former selves; we would much prefer to know too little than to pace the floor with worry because we know too much.
It’s information overload, and our informational cup runneth over.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.