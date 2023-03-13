Does anyone else ever forecast chase the way I do?
In my neck of the woods, we check Empire Prairie Weather (empw.net) to get our forecasts, and the predictions take you more than a week past the current date. Technology and improvements in meteorology have increased the accuracy of the forecasts over the years, so you really can see when there’s an upcoming chance for some snow or rain with some reliability.
But this time of year, it’s almost maddening to look at the extended outlook. I saw one daily high of 63 and another of 34 – forecast within a week of each other. (You are free to insert your own ‘Missouri weather’ joke here.)
When I was a kid, we heard about the month of March coming in like a ‘lion, out like a lamb’ or vice-versa – but the truth is I have seen the month coming in and out every possible way, but I can’t remember a single March that didn’t show me at least a little bit of lion and a little bit of lamb. It’s the quintessential month of
For that reason, March can be infuriating; but for my part, the unpredictability of the month makes it one of my favorite times of year. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. While the security of a steady forecast would perhaps be more convenient for making plans, I love the ‘wild card’ effect: I’m never surprised if I’m scooping snow in March – but I could be tossing the football with the kids on a 70-degree day.
When anything is possible, I enjoy clinging to the sunniest bit of optimist I can grasp. March was made for people like me.
It’s the very reason I don’t gamble or play the lottery: I am the type who would see the glowing possibility of hitting it big, but who would also make a hundred bad decisions in pursuit of a jackpot draw.
I cannot completely call myself an optimist: there are certainly several aspects of this world (many of them tied to the major political parties) that keep me annoyingly pessimistic. The weather is less predictable than Washington, but I’ll take the volatility of Mother Nature over the foreseeable futility of our Congress.
Like the weather, however, we do sometimes see trends form in government. Missouri’s legislature, for example, seems to be moving more toward school choice/open enrollment/vouchers every time a new session begins.
On this issue, I have at times urged folks to consider the scratch and continuing the system that is already in place. If Missouri had never offered districted, taxpayer funded public education, then perhaps starting up a new system with the choice where to attend would make sense. But we don’t have that.
What we have is a public education system – one that is not going anywhere – that has for several generations served essentially as it does today. There were district lines/rules, and school-age students had a handful of choices: 1) attend the district where you reside, 2) attend a neighboring district where you meet the necessary land/real estate guidelines, 3)homeschool or 4) pay tuition to attend either another public or a private school.
Enter charter schools, which allow you to have your cake (attend what amounts to a private school) and to eat it, too (pay with your school taxes).
Now, the legislature has the taste of open enrollment in its mouth, which would allow students basically to attend the public school of their choice without having to pay tuition. If any single issue comes up enough times in Jefferson City, you have to believe some form of it will eventually pass.
And what does that mean? Maybe it means upheaval and notable change. Maybe we hardly notice it. I fear, however, that like the month of March, open enrollment will come in like a harmless lamb, but devour public education like a starving lion.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger