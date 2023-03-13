EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

Does anyone else ever forecast chase the way I do?

In my neck of the woods, we check Empire Prairie Weather (empw.net) to get our forecasts, and the predictions take you more than a week past the current date. Technology and improvements in meteorology have increased the accuracy of the forecasts over the years, so you really can see when there’s an upcoming chance for some snow or rain with some reliability.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags