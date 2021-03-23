One of my nieces made a suggestion early in her young life, one that she’ll be hard-pressed to surpass in terms of general wisdom. Though I may get an insignificant word or phrase wrong, here’s the spirit of her statement:
‘I wish there was a school that teached people to be nice.’
From the mouths of babes, indeed. For a person who had yet to learn the correct past tense of teach, I’d say that it was a pretty profound statement.
The truth is that such a school exists, of course. Folks have been neglecting to go there on Sundays (or Saturdays for some), however, and the lessons being missed are rather significant ones, as it turns out.
But I know how she feels, and so do many of you. And I know what it’s like to speak or act harshly, to hurt someone else and to feel remorse for my actions. I’ve been the good guy and the bad in many stories, but what we have unleashed upon our civilization over the past several years is something truly ugly.
I don’t mind people disagreeing; in fact, I like it. When you live in an educated society like ours, you come to expect that most folks can (and should) have an original thought from time to time. The ready-made philosophies of political parties can only carry one so far, you see.
It reminds me of the occasions when I have asked my mom how she cooked something. The whole explanation is composed of, ‘Oh, I put about, maybe, this much of this in a pan,’ followed by, ‘and if it looks like this, I know I put in too much of that,’ and topped off with a little, ‘and then into the oven at 375…well, in the old oven anyway…this new one might get it done at 350…’ There’s no plan. There’s just a jumble of personal experiences that she couldn’t possibly hope to pass to another person.
That’s how my political philosophies go: A little moderation here, mixed with a conservative twist over there, then back to the middle, but then a bit to the left on this policy… I think the way my mom cooks. I guess you are what you eat.
Anyway, folks disagreeing –or in the case of our examples, communicating poorly, perhaps–is fine. People lashing out and dividing the rest of us, though, needs to stop. I’m getting plum tired of keeping track of whom I am supposed to hate.
And that’s the most frustrating part of it: I don’t hate anybody. I just disagree with some ideas, and the folks who cling to those ideas often call my having a different opinion hateful. As if my approval or disapproval ought to mean anything to people out on the street…
The thing is, that school that teached people to be nice was part of my upbringing, so I try to be a friendly person to others. Everybody isn’t going to like me, and I accept that. Some folks can only like you if you are willing to say their opinions back to them, stroking their egos like you would a house cat’s fur. Well, I’m not a phony, and I never cared for indoor pets. So, what now?
Here’s what: I know how to be nice, and I know how to be civil. If you ask me what I think, I might just tell you. I’ll be kind in my response, and I’ll try to spare your feelings, but if you don’t want to know what I think, then don’t bring up the subject to me.
If your idea of my being nice consists of my agreeing with you on everything, then perhaps it would be better if you and I didn’t talk. If you want the truth, though, presented by someone who kindly cares about you, then I’m your man.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.