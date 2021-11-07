What do I think? Don’t ask me if you don’t want to know.
It has become my most overused reply to others’ inquiries, particularly on subjects of controversy, politics or general decision-making. I know what I believe, and if you want to know what I believe, then ask me. My thoughts are what you will get.
And, to be fair, most of them are worth what you’ll pay for them.
That being said, I am a realist. I am not deluded. The notion that folks would line up to hear what I think about anything is absurd. I know that’s an odd statement to read from someone who publishes a column with hopes of stirring readers’ minds and eliciting a reaction. But the truth is that I try to respect my audience: my purpose is never to hurt or offend, but rather to defend my own thinking on life, home, family, education – whatever strikes a chord with me.
So, when folks try to trap me on the buzz topics of the day – you know what they are, and I don’t need to name them – I have begun to laugh. Who cares what I think about people’s personal decisions and personal lives?
Are you going to change the way you are because I disapprove? Who is out there chasing my approval anyway?
Are you fishing for my thoughts because you care how I think? Or are you trying to find inconsistencies or faults in my thinking (because I assure you, if you speak with me for a long enough period of time, you will find plenty)?
We often ask one another the questions that contain no significance or consequence. My wife will ask me which curtains I prefer: while the question certainly matters, I have little useful input on the subject. When we ask one another the tougher questions of life, the ones related to home, kids, finances, etc., each of our truthful impressions on the subjects become much more important.
I have never subscribed to the idea of holding firm to one’s opinions no matter what. Think about it like this: what if you are arguing a point with someone else, and you convince him to change his mind on the subject. Did a bad thing happen? Or did you come to the argument with the better perspective, a view you passed on to another human being.
I have changed my mind before. I know it’s true, because I’ll look back 8-10 years and read one of my columns and realize I was wrong. Happens pretty often, actually. I’m not ashamed I was wrong then, and I’m not ashamed I think differently now.
If you never let new information affect your perspective, aren’t you essentially blind? What’s the difference between a man who can’t see and a man who won’t look? Nothing, except one individual holds the potential to see, making his blindness an even greater tragedy.
And most of the time, likely in part because I put so many of my opinions into print, people seldom ask me what I think about issues. They have either read and know/can guess my stance, or they have read me and disagree. That, or they are not reading at all, and are therefore not compelled to ask my views.
But when folks do ask, I tell them what I think. I say what I see. I also listen. At the end of the day, our experience and perception become everything to us. These factors determine how we understand the world, what our views of morals and ethics are likely to be and what folks are likely to agree/disagree with us.
If you don’t want to know what I think, don’t ask. If you ask, expect my honest answer.
If you would prefer to get along with me, ask me about curtains. My opinions on that subject are fairly vague.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.