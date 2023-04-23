Nearly 60 years ago, Pete Townshend of the rock band The Who included in his song ‘My Generation’ a line that always stands out in my mind: ‘I hope I die before I get old.’
Now, I never personally felt this sentiment, at least not to any real extent. To be fair, though, I think my own generation – Generation X or Early Millennial, depending on what source you consult – has not been nearly so protective of itself as the Baby Boomers were.
But I have several times considered what it means to ‘get old’ in the first place. Is that gray hair? Creaky knees? Style of clothing? Because there truly is no way to stop any of those things from happening: you can dye your hair, get a cortisone shot and dress like a 22-year-old, but you are fooling literally no one.
I suspect instead that Pete was writing about a mindset, a view of the world that lacks youthfulness, that determines when one has grown ‘old.’ I also believe there are folks whose minds grow old fairly early; and others who remain youthful in their mental approach to life, even after their bodies have aged.
From that perspective, I think growing ‘old’ comes down less to what we want in terms of our lives, and is determined more by our outlook on the world. So I don’t ‘hope I die before I get old,’ but I do acknowledge that allowing myself to give in to the less appealing mental aspects of aging – pessimism, complaining, general negativity – is actually in some ways close to actually dying.
Think about it. When we stop being curious, when we stop learning new things, when we stop getting excited about the good portions of life, are we really living the way we should be? I don’t want to be an old grump, although in some says, I can already feel myself moving in that direction – I find myself more frequently irritated by the human race than I was a decade ago.
I continue, however, to want to learn about new things. I like keeping up with technology, at least some of it. I haven’t switched entirely to oldies radio yet. My children have played a major role in keeping me young (well, young-ish), and I find it easy to stay enthusiastic about life when I have them around me.
The same goes for my high school students. While I’m not quite a big enough goofball to try and join in all their trends, I’m certainly more aware of their slang, their music and their styles than I would be if I didn’t spend my days in a school. Don’t let the negative talk around kids get to you: young people continue to impress me with their enthusiasm for life and – when the motivation strikes them – the capacity to achieve large things in short amounts of time.
So I guess I understand what ol’ Pete Townshend meant: while I have no hopes to die anytime soon, I also do not intend to live without youthfulness. I have seen folks close to me suffer their various physical declines, but I have also witnessed several of them taking their real age-related problems in stride and retaining a positive outlook in the face of their afflictions.
Getting ‘old’ in terms of my bodily health seems an inevitable part of the human experience, but in many of our cases we have better control over the ‘age’ of our minds. For my part, instead of hoping I ‘die before I get old,’ I would like not to ‘get old’ years before I die.
