Once in a while – every three or four years, probably – I look down, frown, and think to myself, For goodness’ sake, Matt, get to town and buy yourself some shoes.
It’s my athletic shoes that I notice. We grew up calling them tennis shoes, but I doubt I have logged a whole eight hours of tennis play in my entire life. Sneakers, kicks, whatever – I wear the poor things until they’re half beaten up and usually the wrong color.
What makes it so easy to ignore my shoes? I walk all the time, so they must not be hurting my feet too badly, or else I’d be in a bigger hurry to replace them when they start to show signs of wear.
I looked down at my shoes this past week and had that thought: Matt, it’s time for some shoes. These are looking ready for wearing while you’re on the mower this summer. And when I had the thought, I followed it with another.
When we are walking around in familiar, comfortable shoes, it’s pretty easy to ignore them. They catch a mud puddle here, gather a scuff or a light tear to the fabric there, and eventually start to look like you’ve worn them to battle somewhere. But here’s the catch: they can look like they’re ready for retirement on the outside, but still comfortable when you put your feet into them.
And that’s where I am now. What’s going to happen if I buy another shoe? They’re going to look shiny and nice for a while, sure. But how long will it take to break them in? How long will they feel new? Because in the language of shoes, having them look new is fine, but you’re always ready for them to feel old and comfortable.
For that matter, it’s really not just shoes. I’m an adult now. I don’t outgrow my clothes. But I retire them when they start to look faded, or hole-y, or stained, or frayed. Just when a good shirt becomes the most comfortable it’s ever going to feel, you look and there’s a hole under the collar, or starting just at the seam at the armpit.
Just when life has thrown us a little bit of comfort, just when things are starting to feel right, it seems like a problem appears and we have to throw out the old and comfortable, trading it in for the new and unfamiliar.
I have begun to understand why the ‘old guys’ I knew used to go to the store, buy the exact same pair of shoes they had purchased four years prior, switch them out and wear them home. It’s a tough business getting your feet used to a new shoe – might as well put them into a pair that you know are going to feel good three, four years from now.
Same with jeans, with socks, with T-shirts: I am waiting to officially receive my ‘old man’ card in the mail any day now. I don’t care nearly so much about how I look as I care about how I feel. I’m half tempted to buy two pairs of the same shoes next time I go shopping for them: I can either alternate them and wear them twice as long or I can choose one pair to wear and store the other for that fateful day when the first wears out.
Oh, my, when my wife reads this she’s going to laugh out loud. (Not from amusement, but from pity for the old man her young husband has become.)
So I guess it’s time for me to buy some shoes. Or maybe I’ll just keep wearing these until the sole starts to pull away, and my shoe starts to flop every time I take a step. Heck, maybe I’ll go even longer. They’re still comfortable, after all.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.