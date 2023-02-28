EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

Once in a while – every three or four years, probably – I look down, frown, and think to myself, For goodness’ sake, Matt, get to town and buy yourself some shoes.

It’s my athletic shoes that I notice. We grew up calling them tennis shoes, but I doubt I have logged a whole eight hours of tennis play in my entire life. Sneakers, kicks, whatever – I wear the poor things until they’re half beaten up and usually the wrong color.

