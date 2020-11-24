We have several things to face, don’t we?
For some folks, when the Saturday declarations began to fall and news agencies gave the presidential vote to Mr. Biden, the woes began. For others, the announcement came with cheers and sighs of relief.
My hope is that the vast majority of us would remember that the American way of government empowers its three branches brilliantly: the success of the U.S. President is dependent upon the work of the Congress, with it all happening under the constitutional supervision of the Supreme Court. These are not ideals: these are truths. When they cease to be such, then our America is lost.
Presidential elections are considerably less exciting for me than they are for many of my friends and neighbors. I could attribute a number of reasons for this being so, but the most obvious is probably the most accurate: I have my leanings, but I don’t really fully identify with any party of political movement
I also, admittedly, am a bit cavalier (that’s wordy talk for careless) in my indifferent attitude toward the ‘inevitable negative consequences’ other people promise if we elect the wrong candidate. To me, it always sounds like ‘the sky is falling’ if you listen to some folks, but it has never fallen yet.
Perhaps someday it will. Perhaps we will make the wrong choice at the polls and doom ourselves to imminent destruction. But after false prophets have guaranteed our demise in every election held in my lifetime, and yet the apocalypse still has failed to arrive, I remain reasonably skeptical of such claims.
Now, I’m not mocking anyone who takes these presidential elections more seriously than I. The nation probably wouldn’t run very well if everyone were like me; more diligent folks with more impassioned interests make politics in America what they are. You can take that as a good thing, or as a bad one, I guess.
We will never not hear about voter fraud again. That’s a can of worms that has been opened, and it’s music to the ears of any frustrated political party of such a divided nation. I’ll agree that to my tastes, the states should have been united and in agreement when it came to planning this election COVID-19 created a specific set of circumstances for voters not wanting to risk exposure: our nation should have come together and put the expectations clearly forth in a unified set of norms, and then gone to the polls.
Instead, mail-in-ballots will become the 2020 equivalent of the 2000 Florida ballot hanging chads: the punch line to a thousand jokes, each loaded with partisan bitterness and expressing continuing uncertainty.
And at this point, I have seriously begun to doubt whether any national reconciliation is even possible. We have completely transitioned from a country whose citizens one held two major competing worldviews and moving instead to a country where half of us believes the other half is actively working to destroy America. I’ve gone numb to it.
If/When someone truly is endeavoring to tear this nation to the ground, I guess my question is this: Will we even know? Or will we ignore it, believing none of the major parties’ claims? If the sky does indeed begin to fall, don’t you get the sense that we won’t even know it, or that we will have heard so many false doomsday claims that we will assume we are just hearing another one?
But by all means, America, continue on in your course. Identify your ideals by the color your state turns when they count the votes. Go on and believe everybody on the other side is wicked and corrupt When we choose to behave so, then it doesn’t matter who is our president: we have chosen misery and strife over unity, and we are the ones who deserve the blame.
So, as most of us return either to our gloating or to our pouting – neither activity befitting presumed character of the people of this nation, by the way – let’s at least take a moment or two to lament what grand achievements a unified America might otherwise have made by now.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.