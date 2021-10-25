I got old and grumpy one day. I don’t even know when it happened, but I know it was somewhat recently.
Some student, or maybe one of my own kids (I truly don’t remember) asked me a question I had already answered 100 times, and I began to yell.
Since that moment, I just feel older and grumpier every day. It’s not what I want. I much preferred the patient version of myself, the good-natured schoolmaster who didn’t have such a short fuse.
But I am not. Now, I am a grouch.
When kids don’t raise their hands for school lunch because they’re so picky that they’ll only eat specific leftovers their mothers pack for them, I roll my eyes
When people ask stupid questions – especially when meetings are supposed to have concluded – I show visible frustration.
I judge people on the basis of whether or not I believe they are walking quickly enough in crosswalks. I mute all sporting events on account of announcer bias.
I literally scream at the Chiefs defense. Through the television.
Are you a restaurant? Why did you ask me how I wanted my steak cooked if you were going to cook it your way anyway?
None of these things used to get me down. I ate well done steaks. I cheered as the Chiefs 18 years ago played incredible offense and absolutely no defense. Kids would repeat the same questions and I would stay patient (at least until the fourth or fifth asking).
What happened to me? Was it turning 40? Was it having kids of my own?
I think it must just be life. You live through enough stress, or you endure enough frustration, and Boom! You’re suddenly an impatient old grump.
I went from an easy-going guy to, well, not an easy-going guy. People used to talk to me about Me and my friends and I would just let it slide. Now I remind them to say My friends and I, as if everyone in the world were waiting for my grammar suggestions.
Supposably is not a word. Stop it. Bury it in the same hole where you put For all intensive purposes (it’s For all intent and purposes).
If you’re going to pass me, pass me. Don’t hang out in that left lane. That’s not the purpose for it.
Quit trying to make me care about international soccer. If I liked hockey, I would have started watching it by now, too.
How is it possible we still haven’t found Ameilia Earhart’s plane yet? We found the planet (dwarf planet) Pluto like 80 years ago and we still can’t find that airplane? I have a microcomputer capable of global communication all in my cell phone, but a multi-ton Lockheed is lost forever?
Why do these things bother me? I have no idea. I literally never used to care about any of it. Now I’m getting irritated just thinking and writing about it all.
So, what’s the solution? How do I get back to being patient – is it possible? Do I need to do meditation, maybe use some of those relaxation techniques I read about a while back?
Nah, this is just how I am now. I’ll keep working to maintain as much patience as I can for as long as possible, but past a certain point, my annoyance is just going to come through. I wasn’t made to repeat things 10 times when people won’t listen, nor was I meant to pretend like ridiculous things are ordinary.
So, if you see me and I look irritated, I probably am. Think nothing of it. It’s just a middle-aged grump processing his day. If you have a question, just ask it once. I hate answering the same one over and over again.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.