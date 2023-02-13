When is it confidence, and when is it just shameful pride?
You spend a lifetime working to get better at things. You learn the good techniques and the bad ones. You fail a dozen times – sometimes dozens of dozens of times – in the hopes of hitting a big success. You learn from mistakes. You improve. You hit your stride. You begin to feel like you’re really in control of things.
Ant then you act like you belong among the successful folks, and people think you’re prideful. Overconfident Cocky. But is it sometimes okay to feel like you know what your’e doing?
Is it acceptable for a person to pursue a talent, grow it, cultivate it and then expect to succeed?
Or are we all just supposed to shrug our shoulders and pretend that it was dumb luck, not hard work, that brought us where we are?
I think I’m at an age when people sort of naturally begin to think about how they define success. Perhaps that’s the launchpad for many midlife crises: people survey their lives, determine they haven’t done everything they meant to do whatever age, and they get depressed.
In so many things, I feel like I have failed – or, at the least, that I have not succeeded in precisely the way I believed I would. But what about the times I got things right?
Am I allowed to be proud when I do something well? Or are we supposed to fixate only upon our failures and shortcomings, pretending not to notice or be thankful when things finally go our way?
Well, I know I don’t know much about several things I’d like to understand better. I can’t do a whole lot to fix my own car. I’m still terrible at buying gifts for people. My grilling skills are improving, but I still overcook the burgers from time to time.
But I can write my ideas in ways that other people can understand them, and in language that some folks enjoy reading. Am I supposed to pretend like I’m not good at that?
I’ve taught school for 18 years – would have been 21 if I hadn’t been bitten so hard by the newspaper bug eight years ago. I know quite a bit about education, about classrooms, about getting kids to think and to talk and to write about the things they know.
While I’m nobody’s musician, I can carry a tune. I feel like I can talk with just about anybody, and I really like most people I meet.
So I guess there are people who would say I’m tooting my own horn, I’m not, truly. The point I’m trying to make is that no amount of false humility – which is basically lying to make oneself appear humble – can take away from the fact that I know there are some things I can do. A few of those things I can do very well.
I have come to realize that what’s actually distasteful is to brag – to take credit for the blessings you were born with, or to expect praise for an accomplishment that someone else achieved for you. Equally foolish, though, is for you and me to pretend we don’t know our value to society.
There have been a few moments of discouragement lately, when I had confidence –maybe it was pride; I hope not – in myself, in what I had learned, and in what I could do. When the folks around you don’t hold that same confidence in you as you have in yourself, you begin to wonder if one of two things is true:
Am I overconfident? Or am I unappreciated?
Usually, it’s neither. The remedy is to keep your confidence, but also to remember that others cannot see us exactly as we see ourselves. Pride is folly. Confidence is critical. But we also need to have patience with ourselves and with others.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.