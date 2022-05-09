It feels like all too often lately that I am attempting to write pieces to honor fine community members we have lost. Well, we recently lost another one, a man who profoundly impacted the educational community in Northwest Missouri, Mr. Gabe Shineman.
I knew who Mr. Shineman was decades ago: he was the superintendent at Stanberry R-II, and reputedly one of the most knowledgeable men in the area regarding all things associated with the operations of public schools.
I got to know him better in the early days or 2000, when he stepped in at Union Star R-II when circumstances left the district without its superintendent. My mother was a teacher at Star at that time, and I was just finishing student teaching at Maryville High School.
From the moment I met Mr. Shineman – he’ll never be Gabe to most of us – I knew he was an individual who knew his stuff. At various times in his post-retirement career, Mr. Shineman would step into schools dealing with difficult circumstances and help them to keep the balance. He understood the money aspects of the job, and he most certainly had the heart of an educator.
In the years that followed, Mr. Shineman enjoyed living his life. The last time I spoke with him was quite a few months back; my wife and I were in St. Joe getting a burger, and he and Alta had chosen the same establishment to eat their lunch.
That day, he complimented my column and told me he read the piece every week. I have literally not been more starstruck as a local writer than to hear that Gabe Shineman read my writings.
What a positive man! It’s not everyone who is content to dig into the hard jobs that other folks don’t want to touch, and his disposition to see these jobs through to their completion was how we will all remember Mr. Shineman.
I’ll qualify that last remark: if you went door-to-door and hunted up every living person who knw him, I am sure you would find a critic or two. You always will. Being a school administrator is not the fast-track to making friends that some of the more deluded people around might believe it to be.
If you are doing what is right, there will always be folks who resent you for it – and Mr. Shineman would have agreed with me on that point, I feel certain.
But by keeping his work positive, by putting the needs of the schools, its students, its teachers and staff first, he made many lifelong friends with folks who valued his loyalty and commitment to protecting their interests. That’s what the good ones all do.
I’ll not gush; no man is perfect, and there is little good I can do for Gabe Shineman by pouring compliments on him after he has passed to his immortal home. To add to that, if I had written these things about him while he was here with us, it probably would have embarrassed him, and he would likely have told me I had gone too far.
Instead, I will end by saying that we were blessed to have him. He was a good man who was good at his job and good to people. That puts him in pretty high standing right away, and I’m sure his family would have many more favorable words to say about his life that I cannot begin to express.
Now I will issue a call that I feel like Gabe (no, it doesn’t feel right)…Mr. Shineman would certainly have endorsed. Good teachers and good educational leaders can make a real difference in our area communities. We just lost a fine educator, so my call is to our young people: I implore you to consider serving your community as teachers, administrators, maintenance workers, cooks – whatever school job attracts you – and give it your best. It’s something that would have pleased Mr. Shineman greatly.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.