Just one more time, I’d like to buy my groceries in a tiny store; I’m talking about a place with a wood floor, where you shop from a simple list and get your meat from the back counter from a friendly fellow who teased your kids while he weighs your hamburger.
Just one more time, I would enjoy seeing a whole town holding its breath, anticipating the newest edition of the community newspaper.
I wish for that magical moment, our towns could be like they were before I was even born – like they were 50, 60, 70 years back.
Wait a minute, Matt. There were problems then: poverty, racism, inequality. Why wish for the old days?
My response: which of these problems has been eliminated? What’s so perfect about this world we’re living in now? I would take a 1950s flashback weekend if that were possible, and then all the dissatisfied folks could all get back to being miserable in the 2020s, if that would make them ‘happy.’
I would like to have these experiences I have never really had, like pulling into a gas station and having attendants pump my fuel, wash my windshield, check the oil and do so with a smile.
And those groceries I ordered earlier in the afternoon, I would enjoy having a teenager earning needed cash bring those items to my car after the picture show let out.
I’d like a shoeshine, maybe a friendly conversation at the barbershop.
I’d enjoy not having a reason to go to St. Joe, because in my simple world, everything I need can be found right here at home.
There’s an age of men wearing coats and hats, checking pocket watches and getting close straight-razor shaves from the barber that appeals to me.
I would love to drive a car with bench seats and room for everyone. What about a Friday evening game of pitch in my neighbor’s dining room, and the chatter of our kids playing down the hall? Doesn’t sound half bad on a summer night, does it?
And how about the country folks, driving their pickup trucks with friendly round headlights, wearing their overalls and flat caps? This time of year, we’d see them and more of those working teenagers putting up square bales and cooling off with sun tea on their breaks.
I never walked into a general store to the sight of a penny candy spread, or a couple of men smoking pipes and playing checkers. But I wish I had. I would like to see such a sight one day.
I would forego a week of air conditioning if it meant that friends and family would work to gather on shady porches, drinking lemonade and enjoying people, rather than things, on a hot summer evening.
Busy town squares and bustling local businesses – an economy fueled by folks’ need to shop at home, rather than give their money to bigger towns – would be incredible. Wouldn’t it be something to live that way for just a day or two?
Matt, you’re picturing a perfect world, but you know good and well that things were NOT perfect back in those days.
Correct. Things were not perfect. They’re not perfect now, either. I would simply enjoy spending a few moments in a time when the value of neighbors and our small communities held more importance in people’s lives. This is all imagination, anyway; those days aren’t coming back, so while I’m imagining men in suits and ties and car-lined streets of small-town shoppers, can’t I imagine it without the problems?
There was an optimistic excitement that filled this country in the 1950s, but I have lived in an American era that emphasized centralization of goods and services that have caused small towns to deteriorate, their citizens flocking for larger towns and the centralized job opportunities that the cities provide.
Just once more, I’d like to feel the magic of that time now gone. Don’t lecture me on the imperfections of the past; I know them well. But before you run 1955 down for its evils, you might take an honest look at 2021: it’s impossible to reform the past, but the present could use some attention.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.